James Gunn comes out in defense of Chris Pratt for asking for his dismissal from Marvel: “We would all go with him” | Film and Television

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues its course towards the closure of its trilogy, although it has already become clear that it is not a saga without controversy. It all started with the dismissal of James Gunn in 2018, although now it is the public itself that asks for the departure of Chris Pratt.

Since its premiere in 2014, the cast and director of the galactic brand of Marvel Studios have formed a team that is very difficult to separate. Thus, Gunn has not been able to avoid responding to a tweet in which a user asked for Pratt to be replaced by another physically very similar actor, Patrick Wilson.

He has always been the most natural on Twitter -in fact, he was fired from Disney for it-, so this time it has not been different and he has released a very direct message to the tweeter who sent the message:

For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2022

While the user asked Marvel to replace her, the director was severe: “Why? Because of your completely false, made-up beliefs about him? Because of something someone has told you about him that isn’t true? Chris Pratt will never be replaced as Star-Lord, but if he were, we’d all go with him.” the”he answered.



Without a doubt, a most direct approach that contrasts a lot with the one that the actor had in his day with his dismissal. And it is that, in 2018, the actor responded to the Associated Press in a more relaxed way: “These are not easy times. We all love James and he is good friends with all of us, but we also love playing the Guardians. It’s a difficult situation for everyone. We just want to turn the page and do the right thing, and be the best people. that we can”, I replied to the agency.



false accusations

Debates about equity aside, the truth is that the debate did not end there. To that same tweet, another user asked if Gunn was comfortable with the idea that Pratt belonged to a homophobic church.

He does not refer to another than the Zoe Church, which he defended in networks: “It has been said that I belong to a church that hates people and is infamously anti-LGTB. Nothing could be further from the truth, because I go to a church that opens its doors to absolutely everyone”he clarified in a stories in 2019.

With this in mind, Gunn responded to the tweet in question. “He’s not part of it. I know the church he currently attends. And you? (The answer is no, but you’ve heard it from someone who’s heard that someone heard from someone where he goes to church, so you decided “yeah ok I’ll believe this terrible thing I’ve heard on the internet about this famous!”)”answered.

It seems that the Guardians are more united than ever, and nothing will stop the premiere of this eventful third part. Before this end -at least, of the original group, as confirmed by Gunn-, they can be seen in the new Thor movie this summer.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens July 8 in theaters.

