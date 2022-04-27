Jack Nicholson: when he found out his sister was his real mother | FAME

When Jack Nicholson He was 37 years old when he discovered the truth about his origin and only then did he understand where his free spirit and need to conquer the screens came from. His life had been a complete lie, although he had to become a consecrated Hollywood actor just to unravel the best kept secret of his family.

As he told on some occasion, the love for acting was always running through his veins. Since childhood he dreamed of being a great actor, what he did not imagine is that many years later his dream would come true and that he would become a star in the film industry. Reaching adulthood would not only make him famous, but also discover a great family secret: his sister was actually his real mother.

His twelve nominations for the Oscar award have made him the actor with the largest number of nominations in the history of this contest (Photo: Getty Images)

WHEN JACK NICHOLSON FOUND OUT HIS SISTER WAS HIS REAL MOTHER

Jack Nicholson found out at the age of 37 that his sister was actually his real mother. The actor always believed that Ethel May and John Nicholson were his parents, but that was not the case, they were his grandparents and his mother was his sister June.

The first doubtful situation regarding his life history occurred in 1954 when he wanted to get his driver’s license, at that moment he found out that he did not have a birth certificate. The actor was given a provisional certificate in which he said that he had been born on April 22, 1937.

Ethel May – his supposed mother – presented a receipt indicating the place where Jack was born. Later, she was granted the card and the matter was closed.

Time after this, the lady died. In 1963, June Nicholson, who Jack thought was his older sister, also died. Years later, when Jack Nicholson was 37 years old, he discovered the truth: they told him that June, in fact, was his mother, but that he had never been able to tell for what they will say.

Jack Nicholson is a retired American actor, producer, screenwriter and film director (Photo: Getty Images)

It turns out that at the age of 17, June became pregnant with Jack and was not sure who the father was. To avoid gossip, June’s parents raised her child as their own without ever revealing the truth to her; but the truth came out.

When the protagonists of the story died, the one who revealed her true identity was her sister Lorraine, actually her aunt, who, when her mother and sister died, felt the need to reveal the truth to Jack.

Other relatives of Jack Nicholson also knew the truth, but they had not spoken before because there was a pact that could not be broken until the actor finally found out everything.

Upon learning the whole truth, the actor also kept the secret to himself until the information came to light thanks to a rigorous investigation by a journalist from Time magazine.

“If June or Ethel had had less character, I would never have lived. Those women gave me the gift of life. They trained me well. To this day I have not borrowed a dime from anyone and have never believed that I cannot take care of myself. They made my self-sufficiency imperative,” Nicholson said in a 1984 interview with “Rolling Stone” magazine.

WHO IS JACK NICHOLSON?

Jack Nicholson is a retired American actor, producer, screenwriter, and film director, whose career spanned more than sixty years. He is recognized for playing a wide variety of characters, as a protagonist or as a supporting actor: from comedians or romantics to psychopaths, disturbed or villains.

His twelve Oscar nominations have made him the actor with the highest number of nominations in the history of this contest. He won the top award as a leading actor in 1976 for the drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), in 1984 as a supporting actor for James L. Brooks’s romantic comedy The Force of Endearment (1983), and in 1998 again as main for another comedy by this same director in Better… impossible (1997).

He is the only actor, along with Walter Brennan and Daniel Day-Lewis, who owns three statuettes.5 He also won six Golden Globes throughout his career, and in 2001 he was honored with the Kennedy Award. In 1994 he became one of the youngest actors to be recognized by the American Film Institute for his contribution to American culture through the performing arts.