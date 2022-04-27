J.Lo would have asked Ben Affleck to sign a clause not to be unfaithful

the reunion of Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck, who had a relationship in 2000, moved all his fans, especially when he proposed to her.

Ben proposed to J.Lo with a green diamondthe singer’s favorite color, and is expected to be the wedding of the year, although, until now, they have not revealed the date of this special moment.

Recently, new details about the J.Lo and Ben engagementand it seems that the singer would have asked the actor to sign a rather peculiar contract before saying ‘yes’ in front of the altar.

No, it is not a prenuptial agreement, but a much more unique role, since it is a prenuptial agreement that integrates a sexual clause. Yes, in which the singer would have asked the actor to leave her signed in writing a commitment to have at least four intimate encounters a week with the aim of avoiding infidelity and keep the passion burning.

Until now this information has not been confirmed and neither if the actor would have agreed to sign said document, so at the moment it is rumors.

Now everyone expects Ben Affleck vows not to make the mistakes of the past so as not to destroy his relationship with the Bronx diva.

So far, the couple seems extremely happy and in love.

