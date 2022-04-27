Invites Faculty of Medicine to the Course of BLS Basic Life Support and ACLS Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support

The Faculty of Medicine Saltillo Unit of the Autonomous University of Coahuila, invites you to participate in the BLS Basic Life Support Course and ACLS Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support Course, which will take place at the campus facilities on May 14 and 15, 2022 .

Basic Life Support includes those measures that must be implemented in a situation of cardiorespiratory arrest, in order to maintain these vital functions until the arrival of medical personnel, therefore, they are measures that all citizens should know, since this can save many lives and prevent serious sequelae in patients.

Meanwhile, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support is the most recognized standard worldwide in terms of training for the care of cardiac arrest and cardiovascular accidents and is endorsed by the American Heart Association (AHA) and proposes a comprehensive care scheme that includes a methodology and teamwork protocol for patient care.

Accidents and cardiovascular diseases are one of the main causes of mortality in Latin America, which is why it is necessary to implement training actions such as the ACLS program, which promotes the development of the chain of survival by training health professionals to provide comprehensive care for this public health problem and thereby improve the quality of life of the entire population.

The course has a cost of 4 thousand pesos that includes the electronic manual, certificate of participation and certification card by the American Heart Association (AHA), for members of the Saltillo Unit School of Medicine a 25 percent scholarship will be awarded.

For more information, contact the phones (81) 83 73 55 31 and (844) 412 80 95, via WhatsApp at (818) 138 72 34 and (844) 247 44 76, write to the email omcastanedar@adec.edu.mx and contacto@avancemx.com, or visit the Facebook pages @avanceprocap and @facultaddemedicinausdelauadec. (THE HERALD)