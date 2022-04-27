Interview with Will Smith: Divorce is not an option for your marriage – El Sol de la Laguna

Despite receiving the award for best actor at the last Oscars, in recent weeks Will Smith’s name has only been related to the controversies caused by his slap in the face of presenter Chris Rock. Situation that put their marriage at the center of the controversy once again, now with a comment that the actor made in the past.

The actor had an interview in 2006 with the MTV channel, where talked about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith commented that there were only two scenarios for her marriage to end: that they were both dead or that he passed away.

You may also be interested in | Will Smith’s wasn’t the only one! These are the most remembered slaps of the show

Divorce cannot be an option. With Jada, I stood before God and said, ‘Til death do us part

Jada shared a similar point of view on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, saying that “I told Will from the door, I said let me tell you something, ‘If you marry me, you should know this: we’re going to be together.’ […] ‘We’re going to be under the same roof’… For me, personally, I knew that there was no reason why he and I would meet. [divorciáramos].

Why did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

Will Smith punched Chris Rock in the face onstage at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. ANDThe comedian’s comment was about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Rock said, “Jada, I can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” referring to GI Janethe 1997 film in which Demi Moore played the lead with a shaved head.

Smith, who was first seen laughing, ran up on stage and punched Rock in the face before returning to his seat and yelling twice: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”