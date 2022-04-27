In “The Weight of Talent”, Nicolas Cage makes a little fun of himself in an action movie – Tvshow – 04/27/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

32 years ago, Nicolas Cage strutted onto the set of a British talk show to promote his movie Wild Heart. After performing a somersault and several kung fu-style moves, he stripped off his shirt, tossed it to the surprised host, and pulled the leather jacket back over his bare chest.

“I’m going to have a great time!” He warned.

Fans who appreciated that version of Cage, the one who seems eager at a moment’s notice to set something on fire, will be excited to learn that he resurrects him in his latest film, The Weight of Talent. In the film, which opens tomorrow in Uruguayan theaters, he plays Nick Cage, a debt-ridden and emotionally tortured version of his contemporary self, but he also plays Nicky Cage, a hateful replica of his younger self. .

The film begins when the current Cage, tired and bitter, accepts a million dollars to travel to Mallorca and appear at the birthday of a wealthy superfan, Javi (Peter Pascal), who could be a drug lord. Javi wants Cage to collaborate on a movie and smoke joint and take acid with him; the CIA wants Cage to infiltrate what he believes to be Javi’s narcotics ring and help rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Spanish politician. Cage mainly wants to drink and be in the pool. The film is a meta-commentary on filmmaking, on the passage of time, and on the actor himself as his past and present selves argue over who he really is.

It was Cage’s idea to base Nicky Cage on that TV appearance from a long time ago. “At the time, I thought it was funny and embarrassing and arrogant,” he said. “I certainly wouldn’t do something like that again.”

There are many things he would no longer do, he said, now that he is 58 years old; now that she has won an Oscar (for Goodbye to Vegas, in 1996); now that he has made over 100 movies; now that he has had five wives and two children, with a third on the way; now that he knows how he feels about himself and his career.

One of the things he regrets, for example, was his decision to eat a live cockroach while filming the 1988 film Kiss of the Vampire.

“I still feel bad about the cockroach,” he said. “I can’t help it. You start trying to figure out what’s going on in their heads.”

Today’s Cage is restrained, courteous, thoughtful and discursive.

The idea to have Cage play himself in a movie about himself came from the director, Tom Gormican. Cage repeatedly rejected the premise until Gormican wrote him a letter envisioning him.

“He needed to understand what our intentions were,” Gormican said. “We were trying to make this a celebration of his career.”

Cage fans will find plenty of inside jokes in the film: tributes to Counterface, goodbye to vegas and even the classic “Not the bees” meme. scene from The Wicker Man. But the film’s characters also tackle straightforward questions like whether Cage squandered his appeal by appearing in too many movies, or his characters yell too much, or some of his recent work is so self-referential to his earlier work as to border on parody.

Cage, who has finally paid off his debts and paid Tax, resists the idea that he ever took on a role for cynical purposes or worked at less than a 100% level. That is not a universal opinion. Left Behind (2014), for example, earned a 0% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Appearing distractingly rubbery in a helmet of dark, faux hair, he appears to have been photoshopped in the film,” Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com wrote of Cage’s performance.

The actor acknowledged that not everything worked out, but said that every movie he made always had at least one scene or element that he could be proud of. “I want to put something on the record,” he said. “Whatever this perception or aura has taken on the internet or certain critical bodies in the media, there is one fact, in my opinion: what I had to do to get out of debt, I did it with the same level of commitment as ever. I had.

He continued, “I’m keeping the job, and if there were comments like, ‘What happened to you?’ in this movie, the fact is I was able to play ‘Nick Cage’ the way I did because it never stopped working. I kept practicing and perfecting myself. Now I feel closer than ever to my muse and my instrument”.

In a recurring joke in the film, people keep telling Cage that “he’s back.” He always replies, “It’s not like he’s gone anywhere.” In fact Nicolas Cage was always close, we were the ones who didn’t realize it.