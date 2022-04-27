In the style of Karol G, Camila Cabello danced reggaeton all the way down with short shorts

Camila Hair was one of the attendees Coachella Festival 2022 that each of the concerts that were scheduled was enjoyed to the fullest. The Cuban danced, sang and even visited the dressing rooms of Latin artists with whom she also maintains a friendship.

Through his Instagram posts, he showed his happiness at being at the event and how much fun he had with his friends. The singer shared a video in which she is seen singing Karol G’s songs and dancing down to the rhythm of reggaeton. In addition, she looked spectacular with a short short jeans panties and her long brown hair.

With the audiovisual, Camila wanted to make a compilation of her best moments, so she placed her song “Bam, Bam” in the background music, which alludes to how happy she feels after accepting her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

“Hot girls CHELLA”, he wrote in the publication that reaches more than a million “likes” and thousands of comments from his fans.

“Camilachella is the chella we all need”, “Living the best life you deserve”, “You had fun”, “I love this”, “It is so good to see you happy”, “I love you very much, how beautiful you look”, “ How perfect”, “I love you Camila, you are beautiful”, “I love it when you enjoy life”, “Wonderful”, wrote his fans.

Recall that the singer announced her breakup with the Canadian singer just a few months ago and that is why she decided to refocus on her musical career by releasing a new album called “Familia”, in which she sings very personal songs inspired by her emotions.

“Well, in Latin music there are many songs with those kinds of life lessons… like the permanence of things and the good and hard times. I think that the permanence of love and relationships is also very common; one simply never knows what is around the corner, how things are going to progress, change and transform”, he said about his song “Bam, Bam” that he performs with Ed Sheeran.

In another interview, he also stated:I feel that I am finally at a point where I have lived experiences, I have gone to therapy, I have worked a lot and now I have managed to be well. I don’t need things to be perfect to enjoy my life. It’s what this song and most of the rest of the album is about.”.