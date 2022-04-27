In summer, the soundtrack of Elvis: The Movie will sound

MEXICO CITY, April 26, 2022.- RCA Records will release the original soundtrack for Elvis: The Movie this summer and Baz Luhrmann’s film will be available in theaters on June 24, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

The lead single, Vegas by Doja Cat, incorporates Hound Dog and will be released on May 6th on all platforms. Doja first performed the single at Coachella this year, where she received huge congratulations for her performance.

Sony Music added that UPROXX expressed “…we’ve definitely seen all the evidence we need to say that Doja should have headlined Coachella 2022.” It also featured acclaimed gospel artist Shonka, who plays Big Mama Thornton in the film and will also be on the upcoming soundtrack.

The Coachella 2022 lineup featured several of Luhrmann’s musical collaborators we’ll see in the film, including Nashville-based country and soul artist Yola, who plays sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Elvis is an epic big-screen spectacle from visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

The soundtrack features Elvis’ extraordinary body of work spanning the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, while celebrating his diverse musical influences and lasting impact on popular artists today.