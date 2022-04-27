In a string thong, Camila Cabello shows off her rear while posing in the pool

Just a few weeks after the release of his album Family, Camila Hair is more present than ever on social networks. only in Instagram She already has more than 61 million followers, and she shocked all of them with a sexy photograph that shows her getting out of the pool, showing off her rear and wearing a string thong Animal Print; the reason for your post It was to thank the public for having brought their song “Bam Bam” (who performs a duet with Ed Sheeran) to place 5 of the charts globally.

The beautiful singer also posed in a garden before heading to see the concerts on the second weekend of the Coachella festival, where she thoroughly enjoyed the presentation of Carol G. For this reason, he shared some photos in which he appears with the Colombian reggaeton artist, in addition to Anitta Y Becky G: “LATINA GANGGGGGGGG . So proud to see my people shine on that stage! When she wins, we all win 🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂

Camila also looked very sexy in the fragrance promos Bombshellof the signature El Secreto de Victoria. This is the brand’s first bilingual campaign, and she expressed it herself in one of her posts: “Bombshell is about accepting who and what you are, and celebrating it every day.”

