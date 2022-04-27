‘I’m sure we’ll be champions’

The confidence that Cougars will be the Champion of the Concacaf Champions League, comes from its president, because Leopold Silva He is convinced that the board and team he leads will make history by beating the Seattle Sounders and thereby win the Concachampionsbecause the commitment of the feline squad is with its fans and with UNAM itself.

“I am sure that they will (they will make history) that is our mission and we are very committed to the club, to the National University and of course for the fans that I always put it in the first place.

“Something I always tell the players and the players is that under this puma they bring the shield of the National Universitywhich is the most important university in this country in many ways, not because of its size but because of what it represents for the Mexican republicSo, yes, we are the Cougarsbut we are also the National University“, said to RECORD.

And it is that the engineer recognized the illusion caused by the moment the team is going through and the union they have achieved with the fans.

“It is good that we already have balanced finances, it is good that we are in the Champions League Finalbut if you ask me what makes me happiest is the reunion with the fans, the most important thing for me is that the fans are very close to the team, are motivated.

“We are very enthusiastic, happy, we have a great group of players, to my liking we also have a magnificent coaching staff because Andrés has been a great motivator, very close to his players, his assistants, they have done a good job, we are waiting for a good result “, he expressed.

