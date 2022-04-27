“I feel betrayed”: Johnny Depp spoke of his dismissal from Disney

Fairfax (United States), 04/26/2022.- US actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, 26 April 2022. Johnny Depp’s 50 million US dollars defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard that started on 10 April is expected to last five or six weeks. (United States) EFE/EPA/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / POOL Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL

Johnny Depp, who gave life to the remembered character of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean will no longer be part of Disney. This after the complaints against him by Amber Heard became known and the defamation lawsuit trial began.

The actor has said on several occasions that this whole case has harmed his career and his reputation. Among the actor’s statements, he referred to the fact of having been canceled by Disney or other companies.

Disney and Johnny Depp

The depp exit of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise was a surprise for the actor as well as for his fans. On the stand, the interpreter confessed that he found out days before Amber’s opinion column appeared in the Washington Post in 2018.

“It was probably 2 or 3 days before publication. One of my team members, I don’t remember who, sent me a news item where you could see a comment from Sean Bailey (Disney’s head of production), third in line in the company’s operations, saying that I was not going to continue,” he said.

Days later, an interview with Baily was revealed in TheHollywood Reporter, where he would have pointed out that he wanted to “give a new vitality to the franchise.” That time he said “we want to bring a new energy and vitality. I love pirate movies, but we want to give them new faces. And that’s what we found.”

At the moment, it is not known what will happen to the sixth installment of the film. What is certain is that Depp will no longer give life to the funny and witty Jack Sparrow.

Betrayed by Disney

After all the controversy, Johnny said he felt “betrayed” by the franchise. He assured that he wanted to give Sparrow a “proper ending” and perfect for the character.

Now and after cutting ties with the studio behind the movies, the business relationship seems to be very far from a reconciliation. At trial, the actor said that even if Disney paid him $300 million, he would not return.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney were to come to you with 300 million dollars and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would make you go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie? Right?” asks the lawyer.

To which the actor replied “That’s right, Mr. Rottenborn.” Earlier, when asked about his situation with the animated film franchise, he had said that “Disney was cutting ties to be on the safe side.”

According to him, they are using it to, among other things, obtain financial profit, but they did not want “there to be something behind that they could find”.

It is worth mentioning that since the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, a trial as mediatic as this has not been seen in Hollywood. Neither with accusations as striking as those that are being dealt with in these eight days of trial.