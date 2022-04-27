Hugh Jackman relives a chiaroscuro childhood on a dismal Father’s Day | Film and Television

Hugh Jackman mourns in a few sad days for the film industry after the loss of Jean Paul Belmondo Y Michael K Williams. the actor of the ultimate trick Y the great showman He has had to say goodbye to one of the people he loved most in the world: his father. Christopher Jackman He was a true inspiration for the interpreter, a man who gave him everything in life and to whom he felt very close.

«During the early hours of Father’s Day [en Australia se celebra el primer domingo de septiembre] Dad has passed away completely peacefully. Now I feel a deep sadness, but I am full of gratitude and love“, wrote Hugh Jackman through its Instagramwhere he has also shared a photograph of Christopher Jackman from a few years ago.

«My dad was, in a single word, extraordinary. He was devoted to his family, his work and his faith. I hope he is at peace with God», added the actor, nominated for a Oscar for his performance in The Miserables.

A chiaroscuro childhood

Hugh Jackman was especially close to his father because when he was an 8-year-old boy his mother abandoned them and emigrated to England, leaving him and his two sisters. «I remember perfectly the morning he left. The things you remember are strange», he explained, visibly moved, in the program 60 minutes in 2012.

“When I came home from school there was no one in the house. The next day a telegram arrived from England. Mom was there. And that was it», confessed the actor, who used the suffering caused by this family tragedy to become an artist. A suffering that hatched when he was 13 years: «I was the youngest, of those who used to arrive first at the house and I was scared to enter. I waited outside scared and frustrated“, revealed.

In the year 2000after many years of emotional instability, Hugh Jackman became one of the most important stars of the 21st century by playing Wolverine in X Men. His career since then took off until turning it into one of the biggest stars in the movie industry. During all this time, she always had her father on a pedestal, since he was the one who took care of her throughout her childhood, combining his work as a lawyer with a family man.

«For me it was a pedestal», he said proudly. “My father taught me to always keep promises. Even when there is a better option or something that benefits me more: be true to your word“, said. Sadly, while Father’s Day was being celebrated in Australia, Christopher Jackman died at the age of 84, leaving a void (another one) in the actor’s life.