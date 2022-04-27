Hugh Jackman looks unrecognizable as Piccolo from ‘Dragon Ball Z’

Is it really Hugh Jackman? We assure you that the actor from ‘The Greatest Showman’ looks unrecognizable as this character from ‘Dragon Ball Z’ that gave us more than one surprise.

In this writing we declare ourselves fans of Dragon Ball Zsuch as the visual artist Samukarts, who has become an Instagram celebrity for transforming famous celebrities into characters from the anime universe. His new mission was to imagine Hugh Jackman as Piccolo…and he looks unrecognizable!

@Samukarts brought us some other fanarts of Dwayne Johnson or Andy Serkis (the director of Venom) under a technique that turns them into the very protagonists of Dragon Ball Z. And although they have surprised us a lot, none like Hugh Jackman in the skin of the character who is of the Namek race and can regenerate his body, as long as he is not decapitated.

This is what Hugh Jackman would look like as Piccolo in ‘Dragon Ball Z’.



For those who have lost track of Dragon Ball Z, we have to remind them that Piccolo Sr. was bad; he killed Goku with the fist of the dragon and before he died he expelled an egg with Piccolo son, character began his narrative arc being bad and became a friend of the Z Fighters and Gohan’s trainer.

On the other hand, Hugh Jackman is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, whose career amasses more than 20 titles. The actor managed to make a mark in the entertainment industry thanks to his role as Wolverine in the franchise of X Mena saga that allowed him to have a solo film with his character and managed to be praised by specialized critics, thus being part of the canon of superhero films.

Would you like to see Hugh Jackman in a live-action Dragon Ball Z? Dreaming costs nothing, we even have Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings), who would take over Goku’s place.