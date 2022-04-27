Hugh Jackman continues the “pique” with Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of The Adam Project

The premiere of The Adam Project gives Hugh Jackman the opportunity to resume his “pique” with Ryan Reynolds.

One of the funniest things you can see on the Internet is the “eternal pique” between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackoman.

The two stars have been in a fake public feud for years, though its high point came when Reynolds tried to get Hugh Jackman into the Deadpool movies as Wolverine.

The two actors met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, where Jackman reprized his role from the X-Men franchise and Reynolds debuted as an alien version of wade wilson.

Time (and 20th Century Fox) would allow Reynolds to redeem himself with his own two-movie iteration of Deadpool, with a third on the way to integrating the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For his part, Hugh Jackman played Wolverine until 2017, when he said goodbye to the character in the Logan movie.

Despite this, both stars maintain that hilarious crossing of jokes on social networks that always leaves us with a smile.

the premiere of The Adam Projectthe upcoming Ryan Reynolds movie for Netflix, has been the perfect place for Jackman to launch his newest hit.

Through Instagram, the Australian actor shared a photo with Ryan Reynolds and shawn levymovie director, film director.

“I just wanted to take a picture with Jennifer Garner, but I got stuck with these two. In any case, make sure to watch The Adam Project on Netflix starting March 11“.

Obviously, Jackman takes advantage of the joke to promote his friend’s film, who seems to have found a gold mine in the streaming service.

The Adam Project will feature a mid-century pilot who travels back in time to the present day to find himself as a child.

Ryan Reynolds said at the time that the film would evoke the same sensations as eighties classics like The Goonies or ET the alien.

As Hugh Jackman has said, The Adam Project will be available in the Netflix catalog on March 11, with Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Walker Scobell, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner