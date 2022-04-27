How is the relationship that Johnny Depp maintains with his children

Johnny Deppthe iconic 58-year-old actor, is the father of 2 children: Lily Rose Melody Depp Y Jack Depp. Both are the result of their relationship with vanessa paradis and, on this occasion, we tell you how their relationship with them is and we share everything there is to know about it.

How Johnny Depp gets along with his children, Lily-Rose and Jack

One of the last mentions Johnny Depp made of his sons occurred in the framework of the recent legal battle that the actor of hits like Scissorhands Y Pirates of the Caribbean stars alongside her ex-partner, also an actress Amber Heard.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker