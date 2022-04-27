How is the relationship that Johnny Depp maintains with his children

Johnny Deppthe iconic 58-year-old actor, is the father of 2 children: Lily Rose Melody Depp Y Jack Depp. Both are the result of their relationship with vanessa paradis and, on this occasion, we tell you how their relationship with them is and we share everything there is to know about it.

How Johnny Depp gets along with his children, Lily-Rose and Jack

One of the last mentions Johnny Depp made of his sons occurred in the framework of the recent legal battle that the actor of hits like Scissorhands Y Pirates of the Caribbean stars alongside her ex-partner, also an actress Amber Heard.

In it, Depp, 58, expressed that he wants justice to be done and that his image be cleaned up for the good of his loved ones and, especially, that of his children. Those who know the details of his life know very well that, when he speaks of his children, he refers to the two he had with vanessa paradiswho used to be his girlfriend for 14 years, between 1998 and 2012.

These are Lily Rose Melody Depp Y John Christopher DeppIIIwho is better known as Jack Depp. They were both born in France and they did it in 1999 and 2002respectively.

Although it is true that not many details are known about the relationship between father and children in private, apparently the same it would be very goodwhich can be verified, for example, in the public support that Lily-Rose made of Johnny in the face of the media scandals that have him as the protagonist.

Lily-Rose and Jack Depp: what Johnny Depp’s children are doing today

First of all, it must be said that the sons of johnny depp seem to have quite different lifestyles, especially when it comes to public exposure. For proof, it suffices to note that Jack (who turned 20 on April 9), little or nothing is known: only that he has a talent for music and also for painting.

Lily-Roseinstead, It is much more media. At 22 years old and close to 23 (she turns 27 on May 27), she already has an extensive career as actress and modelthe latter, a profession he inherited from his mother.

As an actress, she worked in films such as tusk, Yoga Hosers Y planetarium. Regarding her performance as a model, the ex-girlfriend of Timothee Chalamet is famous for being an ambassador of chanella role for which she was chosen by the very karl lagerfeld.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these things referred to Lily-Rose Y Jackthe sons from Johnny Depp?

