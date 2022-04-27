how does asperger’s syndrome affect

american businessman Elon Musk It has become one of the undisputed protagonists of the last few hours. After weeks of debate and negotiations, the CEO of Tesla formalized the purchase of Twitter last Monday. The council of the social network sold the platform and accepted the tycoon’s offer, which amounted to almost $44 billion (close to 40,500 million euros).

In recent months, the billionaire has made a great fortune thanks to the revaluation of tesla stockwhich has earned him to get the #1 on Forbes’ Rich List. Until now, this space was occupied by the former CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, but according to the media, in his last review, Musk had a wealth of 268,000 million of dollars (about 250,800 million euros), almost 100,000 million more than Bezos.

How did you make it public?

As expected, the life of the president of Tesla is of interest beyond his business side. His followers and his general public want to know what lies behind the economic facet of the richest man on the planet. This reality is a circumstance that is known by Musk, who has given interviews to the media on numerous occasions and has attended various television programs to be interviewed as a public figure.

An example of these interventions was his participation in the late American comedy show ‘Saturday night Live’ last year. In this space, Musk revealed for the first time that he suffered from Asperger syndrome for years. “I’m making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host the show…or at least the first to admit it,” the CEO said at the start.

This is Asperger Syndrome

It’s about a neurodevelopmental disorder which is part of the Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). According to the Confederation of Autism of Spain, the brain of the person with Asperger Syndrome works “in a different way than usual, especially in communication and social interaction and in flexible adaptation to daily demands.” Similarly, people with this disorder share difficulties with autistic such as problems in social communication and in flexibility of thought and behavior.

Of course, people with Asperger’s are usually considered brilliant because they use logic a lot, they have high professional skills and an above-average IQ. Musk has repeatedly joked about his most controversial tweets: “I know I sometimes say or post weird things, but that’s how my brain works.” other famous like the activist Greta Thumberg, the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, or the actor Keanu Reeves share this disorder.