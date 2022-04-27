How did Liga MX vs MLS go? Who dominates in the final phases

Cougars Y Seattle Sounders will once again put into play the supremacy of the two most important leagues in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Soccerat the end of the Champions League 2022an tournament dominated by Liga MX teams and that the clubs of the mls They have only been mere spectators.

With a few exceptions, where Mexican clubs have been defeated to the surprise of their fans, throughout the competition’s more than 50-year history, Aztec hegemony has been unquestionable.

Their dominance is such that no team from the Central American or Caribbean zone has been able to beat the clubs from the MX League in the last 13 editions, since name and format changed to Champions League in 2008.

Last Final won by an MLS club

It was 22 years ago when an MLS club could keep the Concacaf Champions Cup; in 2000, Los Angeles Galaxy beat Olimpia of Honduras 3-2. Since then they have been to several Finals, but have not won any.

The last club in the American league that tried to keep the trophy were Los Angeles FC that in 2020 were measured against Tigresbut they were defeated 2-1 and left the ticket for the Club World Cup to the felines.

Last Final lost by a Mexican club

Now to know When did a Mexican team lose a Concacaf Final? you have to go back to 1998 when the DC United beat Toluca; a scarlet box that was writing a legend, with its first title under the command of Enrique Meza, could not achieve the international medal. By the way, He was the first Champion of this tournament in the United States.

Statistics of Pumas in Concacaf Finals

Throughout the history of the tournament, Pumas has been one of the clubs with several championships, although in recent years he has not been able to win it. college students have three titles in 1980, 1982 and 1989.

In the 1989-90 edition, Cougars advanced to the Final to face Pinewood of the riverfrom CubaY they won 4-2 on aggregateto get your last confederation championship.

However, they could not win the last Final they played in this tournament; the felines were runners-up in the 2005 edition when they were defeated by Saprissa of Costa Rica with a global 3-2, in one of the most painful episodes in the team’s history.

By the way, that victory of the Tico club is the last of a club that does not belong to Liga MX: “You can expect our maximum delivery. It is an international Final and for many of us it is the first time that we experience it and we will do it with the maximum intensity and passion. An international Final gives you a lot of joy, a lot of prestige and we are going to face it like that,” said the defender. Ricardo Galindo in statements to the University Club.

What time and where to watch the Concachampions final?

The Pumas-Seattle Sounders will be played at 9:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time), in the University City Olympic Stadium; can be seen by Fox Sports.