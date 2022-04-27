Helen Mirren makes the list of the most beautiful of “People”

Helen Mirren decorates the cover of the edition of the most beautiful of “People”with an article addressing her thoughts on beauty and how the Oscar-winning actress still gets nervous before shooting a movie.

The magazine unveiled the cover of the annual issue on Wednesday, which goes on sale Friday.

Mirren, 76, said she was “shocked” to learn of the honor and had never considered herself beautiful, especially at her age. From her perspective, the word beauty should be called something else: swagger.

“I love the word swagger because I think it means I’m confident, I show myself to the world, I enjoy the world around me,” said Mirren, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her work in the film. of 2006 “The Queen” (“The queen”).

The actress, who has been a spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris since 2014, has built an impressive career with more than 140 credits over 55 years.

“I think what is called the beauty industry should be called the swagger industry,” she continued. “We’re giving people swagger.”

Despite her revered track record, she still gets nervous before starting a new project.

“The daily process makes me very nervous,” said Mirren, who has starred in such productions as “The Long Good Friday,” “Elizabeth I” and “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, & Her Lover” (“The cook, the thief, his wife and his lover”). “And meeting and dealing with new people. And not knowing if I’m going to remember my lines or not. I just get really scared until I get into the swing of things and then I relax.”



Instagram People.

After a movie ends, he said his nerves calm down and he doesn’t read any reviews, good or bad.

Though she doubts her own beauty, Vin Diesel he thinks recognition suits him perfectly.

“He has a charisma that is timeless. He has looks to kill for and always has. He has a jovial spirit, ”said the actor, who starred in the 2021 film“ F9 ”(“ Fast and Furious 9 ”) with Mirren. “But I think the most attractive thing about Dame Helen Mirren is the way she makes you feel. She always makes you feel appreciated and loved. And for that, I will always love her.”

