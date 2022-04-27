“He will never be replaced as Star-Lord.” James Gunn defends Chris Pratt after the attacks suffered on social networks with demands on Marvel

We can now erase the number —probably very low— from the poster of “days without absurd controversies in networks” and draw a gigantic zero again, because James Gunn, director of the budding trilogy of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ He has gone down to the Twitter mud to defend his friend and collaborator Chris Pratt tooth and nail after part of the community has attacked him vehemently asking for his replacement as Star-Lord in the Marvel Universe.

Twitter mud

The reason for this campaign against the actor is linked to his relationship with Hillsong Church; an institution that has been singled out by not a few celebrities on the Hollywood scene for being, presumably, anti LGBTIQ. For this reason, after the new wave of attacks against Pratt, in which it is suggested that he be replaced by Patrick Wilson, Gunn has chosen to crack his knuckles and start typing.

This is one sample from his strong defense:

“Why? Because of your made-up, completely false beliefs about him? Because of something someone told you about him that isn’t true? Chris Pratt will never be replaced as Star-Lord, but if he ever is, we all We would be with him.”

On the other hand, he left this pearl to another tweeter:

“I know the church that you currently go to. Do you know it? The answer is no, but you heard something someone said, you heard something someone said, you heard something someone said where you go to church, so you thought ‘ Okay, okay, I’ll believe this horrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!'”

defenses and attacks





Among the celebrities who have dealt with the subject is the actor Elliot Pagewho pointed out years ago how problematic the situation was on his social networks.

“If you’re a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone just wonders why it’s not being talked about. Being anti-LGTBQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is very serious. Period and end”.

For its part, Chris Pratthas denied any accusation about him or his church.

“Couldn’t be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens its doors to absolutely everyone…everyone has the right to love whoever they want free from the judgment of their neighbor.”

And I… I have nothing to say or add, because this is already bread of every day.