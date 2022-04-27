He bought in a cart and did the classic “Titanic” scene: José Antonio Neme surprised by taking to the streets live during “Mucho Gusto”

This Wednesday there was a special occasion in “Pleasure”, and that is Jose Antonio Neme he went out to the streets, as in the old days of the program, to measure the pulse of the people while buying sopaipillas for Michelle Adam and Karla Constant.

But, he took advantage of making a claim for the look he had to wear: “I want to make a disclaimer, this program has given me a cane, probably because they want to tell me that I’m old, and I want to tell you that getting older is a privilege in this country, so I’m happy with how old I am and yes, I’m an old man shit…”

Then, he went to look for the soupipilla cart that had already left, so he finally ended up buying arepas, although “unfortunately there is only one left”, so he could not take as many to his companions.

Jose Antonio Neme in the street

The interaction did not stop there. And it is that some fans approached José Antonio Neme, as one he baptized as Leonardo DiCaprio and even imitated the scene from “Titanic” in which Jack takes Rose from behind.

i alsoHe entered a minimarket to see the prices, greeting the manager for having let him in, while comparing what each product was worth, even showing that the oil was at an affordable price compared to other places where he had consulted.

Then he joked that he went from a “Very ugly channel. Let’s not say that Mega is very nice, we make good TV, but the building not so much “to later try to go to a bakery where he even noticed what they were watching on TV: “She is watching Chilevisión, it doesn’t matter, I forgive her”.

