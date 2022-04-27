He bought in a cart and did the classic “Titanic” scene: José Antonio Neme surprised by taking to the streets live during “Mucho Gusto”

This Wednesday there was a special occasion in “Pleasure”, and that is Jose Antonio Neme he went out to the streets, as in the old days of the program, to measure the pulse of the people while buying sopaipillas for Michelle Adam and Karla Constant.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker