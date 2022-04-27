Have characters deleted the teaser?

As is always the case with trailers for Marvel movies, the first teaser for Thor Love & Thunder it has been defined by what it did not teach rather than by what it did show. Well, leaving aside the confirmation of the one and only Marvel bromance between Thor and Star-Lord and the first official image of Natalie Portman as the new Thor… The rest teach a victim of Gorr (Christian Bale), but not Gorr. He shows us Zeus (Russell Crow) from behind, but not from the front, and he doesn’t show us the rest of the Greek gods, let alone the Roman gods? We see Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in a meeting… And they play cluelessness with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) teaching our beloved Fat Thor in a flashback as if he had his own entity. Days after Marvel distributed the first teaser for the film, fans believe they have detected a scene in which one or more actors have been deleted to avoid spoilers, as happened with the scene in the last trailer for Spider-Man No Way Home that drove the internet crazy. As always, it is pure speculation, but there is a detail that represents a reasonable doubt and, therefore, is obsessing many fans in various forums. It is true that this obsession is being fueled by the expectations it is generating Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Basically opening the door to any kind of cameo, even if Charles Xavier and Ghost Rider don’t appear, and, above all, giving wings to different versions of the same characters). It’s at the second 00:36 of the teaser. It helps us to talk about Loki (Tom Huddleston), an alternative version of Thor (remembering that the tentacles of the Multiverse are elongated) and Hercules, because Marvel itself gives us a surprise. Why not? Fans have even speculated on Beta Ray Bill… who basically is a long story. In the case of the Spider-Man trailer, it was speculated that the character that had been deleted (clearly, as in this scene), in addition to the versions of Spidey Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, could be Doctor Strange. (Benedict Cumberbatch).

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the end, with Marvel trailers, logic usually works best: if a character appears to have been removed or ‘stuck’ (don’t forget the Hulk in the Marvel trailer), Avengers: Infinity War)… is that a character has been deleted or pasted. That, for one thing. On the other hand, the more the character speculated on has to do with the plot of the film, the more our chances of getting it right increase. This narrows down the search. What could come out Beta Ray Bill? Yes, but what makes the most sense? So much Spider-Man No Way Home What Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness they’ve set the tone for what we can and can’t expect: we can expect different versions of characters, and we can expect characters who travel between multiverses. Take, for example, the character of América Chávez (Xotchil Gómez). She may be completely new to the audience, but it’s worth introducing the character because she makes perfect sense for the story we’re going to be told. And we are not going to go into the unfortunate censorship of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait or Egypt. The point is that of course there is plenty of ground to introduce new characters, but as long as it makes sense. Which brings us first to Hercules.

The fourth Thor movie opens the door to the Greek gods. Just because we know that Russell Crowe officially plays Zeus doesn’t mean we can’t see other Greek gods or… even Roman gods. Hercules is the son of Jupiter, the counterpart of Zeus in the Roman deities. In the Marvel Universe, the two communities coexist and Gorr is going for all of them, so it is possible that we will be introduced to one of the main characters of Marvel right now in the comics: Hercules.

Then there is the possibility that the person or persons accompanying Thor are different versions of Thor. Remember that in whatif Thor has already been introduced to us as an only child. It’s that episode where the only characters behaving in an adult way are Frigga and Captain Marvel. What if the Thor we are seeing here is not the main Thor or if that other Thor, a version sifted by the MCU, was the companion? There may be as many versions of Thor as there are multiverses. It makes perfect sense. This is what phase four of the MCU is telling us.

And last would be Loki. I’m talking about the main Loki, the protagonist of the Marvel series (no, forget about the alligator… although, hey, who knows). We know that the Time Variation Agency is capable of moving through different realities. Although He Who Remains and Loki’s decisions have changed the scenario, Loki can now travel between different realities or simply help his brother recruit whatever it takes to stop Gorr. Why not? Or it may be the other way around. If you were in trouble, wouldn’t you ask your brother for help? But what if by asking him for help he was in a worse situation than you…?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io