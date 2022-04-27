Harry Potter, why does Hermione get the Time Turner from Professor McGonagall?

We know well that Hermione is a judicious and (sometimes too) rational person: the character of Emma Watson is presented to us in this way from the first pages (or scenes, if you prefer) of Harry Potter. But is it really so to the point that it can handle a dangerous object like the Time Turner?

In fact, during Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban we discover that another person who is not prone to head shots, namely Professor McGonagall, has entrusted the magical artifact to Harry and Ron’s inseparable friend. capable of rewinding time: but why entrust such a thing to a girl of just thirteen?

The reason, on paper, does not justify the lightness of the Transfiguration teacher: to allow a Hermione to follow all the courses of the third year of Hogwarts seems in fact an aim, however admirable, definitely not noble enough to justify the repeated use of such a powerful object, especially considering the age of our little witch.

Although JK Rowling does not delay in further explanations, one can imagine that McGonagall had a larger plan in mind: to demonstrate that great responsibilities can be entrusted to young wizards and witches but already with the head on shouldersfor example, and perhaps experimenting with a practical use of an object that is somewhat feared by the Ministry itself, as we discover in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Reasoning that, however, cannot be separated from a certain degree of risk: Hermione herself, after all, wisely decides to return the Time Turner after having experienced firsthand the boundless power and danger of this kind of magic. Speaking of the effects of the Time Turners, in these days we have returned to talk about a film about Harry Potter and the Curse of the Heir.