Hair color: trendy blondes

Unstoppable Gigi Hadid. Just over a month after her platinum exploit on the London catwalks, the famous model has decided to change her style again. color of her hair, turning to one tone icy, almost white, flaunted during his birthday celebrations. Just like the hairstylist wrote Laura Polko under the carousel of images posted on Instagram: «We really celebrated Gigi Hadid last night. Love you !!! ».

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Among the photos stands out an unprecedented Gigi in the snow queen version, with cat eye studded with small jewel details, and a low, long and wavy textured ponytail. A nice color changing that of the model, who is certainly not new to radicals hair transformations. Famous was the transition to orange red for the Versace show and subsequent variations on his theme dirty blonde.

After all, changing, especially among the famous ones, is now on the agenda and trends, in terms of hair color, do not stop giving ideas and inspirations. Among the hot tones of the moment we find the candelight blonde. “It gives a fresh touch to that 90s supermodel blonde, popularized by Claudia Schiffer, but it’s softer to wear and makes your hair look healthier instead of being overly colored as it did at the time,” says colourist Christel Barron-Hough a harperbazaar.com.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Inspirations Nineties, therefore, but revised and made fresher, more contemporary and less artificial. The plus of him in fact lies in a perfect balance of warm and bright tones, with well-worked lengths and ends and roots left almost natural, for a look with a super luminous result. A bit like that of Dua Lipa, Nicola Peltz, Anja Taylor Joy. Ideal for those starting from a honey-colored base or creamy tones, and a little more elaborate for brunettes.

But for the latter, the ideal solution could be theOat Milk Blonde, another golden shade, which falls between blond and brown. It is a shade that is not too warm, but not as rigorous, clear and linear as platinum. A blend of the two, able to please every hair and complexion, although it gives its best with a tan as Stephanie Brown tells Allure.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

On the subject of blends of cold and warm shades, the Koleston Perfect Light collection comes from Wella Professionals, created using two different techniques that give life to a wide palette of shades that celebrates naturalness. A bit like theApricot Blond, a perfect accord of cold and warm nuances, which highlights the brightness of the hair from root to tip. “The inspiration comes from the rebirth of natural light, intense like a delicate light that is visible but not invasive and harmonizes in a mixture of colors that reflect that effect that only nature can give”, he says Marco Firriolo, Local Ambassador Wella Professionals. «I recreated a mix of warm and cold overlapping shades, to obtain a light and harmonious color result».

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– Meghan Markle, the comeback: from “sunkissed brunette” hair (already color of the year) to the most beautiful hairstyles

– Hair oil, an ally of light and hydration (by Meghan Markle and Nicola Peltz)