Hair collected 2022: all the hairstyles to try

THE collected hair is the universal solution when it rains, or the temperatures start to rise, or in those days that separate us from shampoo. A stylish compromise, therefore, which brings together both in practicality and in look. The celebrities who increasingly choose hairstyles gathered for formal occasions are well aware of this.

The latest? Meghan Markle who sported the ponytail (like Kate Middleton on the Royal Tour) at the Invictus Games. For the spring-summer 2022between “barbie ponytail” and front braids, i collected hair all agreefrom curly to smooth, without excluding anyone.

Hair collected spring 2022: the Barbie ponytail that appeals to all ages

The more ponytail up to date of the moment is definitely the “Barbie ponytail”, who goes crazy on celebrity heads of Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Ariana Grande.

Ideal to show off at any age, thanks to its “botox like” effect, however, what characterizes it is above all the movement on the tips. It is in fact a high and narrow ponytail on the head, the final part of which “flutters” outwards, to give that more frivolous touch to the hairstyle.

Hair collected in the 90s with tendrils

The 90s live their golden moment bringing back into vogue even from the hairstyles and the most classic of the “tirabaci”.

We are talking about the frontal tufts that, smooth or wavy, fall on the sides of the face, while the rest of the hair is collected in a minimal hairstyle behind the neck. A style that, for example, is very popular with Bella Hadidbecause it frames her cat’s gaze, making it appear even more elongated.

The braided ponytail, like Kendall Jenner’s

Spotted in one of the top model’s latest social appearances, the simplest of tails is enriched with a particular detail for the spring-summer of 2022.

The hair is not left free beyond the elastic but woven into 3 or more braids, which give even more personality and movement to the classic ponytail. A detail that makes the look more boho chic in an instant.

Kristen Stewart’s double tail (punk)

A new Eva Kant: this is how the version could be defined “Double” of the ponytail sported by Kristen Stewart. To create it for her, her trusted hairstylist, the talented Adir Abergel, has always been involved in creating her looks on special occasions.

What characterizes it? Her minimalism so essential and refined but with a slightly punk flavor: the hair is divided into two sections horizontally. The upper tail is thus linked to the lower one, in a game of conquering simplicity.

The bubble ponytail, the “bubble tail” that also conquers 2022

Definitely simple to replicate and with a guaranteed wow effect Bubbole Ponytail is the bubble hairstyle that also for spring 2022 is reconfirmed as a trend loved by celebrities

In this case, the ponytail (or even just the front strands) are stopped at regular intervals by transparent rubber bands. Between each of them volume is added, in order to give the tail a wavy effect, similar to that of the bubbles.

“Ballerina bun”: the chignon with scarf, elegant and chic

Handkerchiefs and scarves will be among the accessories for summer 2022.

The chicest idea is certainly the one he sees use the latter to close a simple “ballerina” style crop, behind the neck. A sophisticated way to collect hair no fresher than shampoo, without sacrificing elegance.

The semi-harvest with flannel

It has passed the ages unscathed as an accessory of everyday life, to return to us. We are talking about the mollettone, which together with pliers and clips, has regained a valuable place in our hair routine.

Also flaunted outdoors, rehabilitated by stars like Chiara Ferragni, the flannel is the classic lifesaver, capable of resolving the hairstyle even on bad days.

Double braids like Hailey Bieber

No one makes everything she does cool more than Mrs. Bieber. Even a simple double braid, with a slightly childlike flavor, like the one shown on Instagram.

It is the perfect hairstyle especially if you wear a baseball cap like she does. Et voilà, the hairstyles collected for 2022 are served.

