From princely dresses to simpler ones: the 2022 bridal trends

Choose the dress well, both for spouses and guests, it is certainly one of the most important elements to better enjoy the magical wedding day. The choice of the model is purely personal, and is affected by tastes, cultural influences and even one’s own physicality, but here are the elements that have seen an increase in research on the platform Stylight: + 20% clicks for clothes in tulle+ 225% clicks for i corsets+ 116% interest on Google for clothes with flake+ 250% interest on Google for floral applications.

Next to the choice of the dress, of course, there is also how and where to buy it. According to data from Semrush online consultations and home tests are growing. The wedding sector is becoming increasingly digital and close to future spouses. “Those who organize a wedding today are looking for professionalism, but also speed in consulting and the possibility of saving time and money” Di Carlo and Melaragni of Wedding Revolution explain to us. More and more women, again according to Semrush’s research, are looking for the dress on the internet, choosing to make the first consultation online with the Atelier managers. Wedding dresses are searched online an average of almost 99,000 times each month, with a growth of 49% compared to 2019.

Wedding dress: the most popular models

The choice is polarized, with no middle ground: the most sought after (according to the data of Semrush) is the one from princesswith an average of 14,120 monthly key-ins in the last year (+ 1,288% compared to 2019), followed by its exact opposite, the dress simple (13,550 key-ins per month, with a growth of 1,326%). The number of those who choose to wear a wedding dress is also increasing unconventional, different from the traditional ones, for example, short (+ 179%), colored (+ 406%), or even black (+ 260%) and red (+ 190%). Also confirmed by Stylight wedding report that among the researches in this regard indicates the search for a bridal look: 1920s, Princess Diana, Nymph of the woods, Unconventional.

20s trend





Yolancris





Chanel Haute Couture

The fashion of the second decade of the last century seems more relevant than ever in the marriage sphere. Long silk petticoat-like dresses decorated with feathers, pearls and wide necklines on the back are a very popular choice for the 2022 wedding and give a vintage vibe to both brides and guests. Not to mention the return of one of the most popular accessories of those years, the veil. These looks are inspired by great icons like Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich. On Google for dresses with feathers there was an increase of + 200% in interest, while + 36% of clicks on Stylight for slip dresses.

Princess Diana





Neta Dover





Yolancris

With the return of the 90s style, it will certainly come as no surprise that some of the biggest wedding trends of 2022 are inspired by one of the greatest icons of those times: Diana, Princess of Wales. So here, for both the bride and the guest, puff sleeves, square necklines and evening gloves are back in fashion. The search trends on Stylight report + 26% clicks for dresses with a square neckline, + 37% for dresses with puffed sleeves, + 593% clicks for the Swarovski brand and + 22% clicks for evening gloves.

Unconventional





Lhuillier

For some years now, many brides have moved away from the style of classic weddings. Often this has been reflected in the greater informality of their guests and the increase in micro marriages – also due to the restrictions put in place during the pandemic – consequently the trend of having more informal and unconventional marriages has only strengthened. Among the most common unconventional looks we find the suit or jumpsuit while for brides and younger guests the choice often falls on mini dresses. In terms of accessories, the choker is certainly the most chosen jewel: + 125% interest on Google for suits and + 28% clicks on Stylight for mini dresses.

The clothes for dreaming to be copied on the big and small screen

Jennifer Lopez’s from Zuhair Murad’s film ‘Married me’.

Jennifer Lopez, a bride in Manhattan: with the dream dress on the streets of New York After accepting boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s marriage proposal, she will soon be wearing it for real. For the moment Jennifer Lopez is rehearsing her wedding and having herself photographed with a dream dress for the filming of the movie “Marry me” totally decorated with silver threads and stones and extra-large volumes. The singer, and protagonist of the upcoming film “Hustler”, is busy in New York in the filming of the film that tells the love story of a pop star left behind shortly before arriving at the altar. An image, that of the pop bride, which contrasts greatly with the intimate and black and white version that the singer has recently spread on her Instagram. Wool sweater, black trousers, sitting at the piano with a melancholy air, the explosive JLo, fresh from exploits in jungle dress, shows her most hidden side of her and writes “#rainydayfeelings”. To remember that JLo also has its gray days



Bridgerton like a real Princess with tiara and gloves.

And in the ‘Twilight Saga’ of silk satin.