From Cats to Harry Potter, the 25 Worst Visual Effects in Hollywood

Initially, the CGI was fun because it was so rudimentary.

Think pixelated monsters with unblinking eyes, supposedly living beings with stiff robotic arms, explosions more laughable than terrifying.

But even now that it has become incredibly sophisticated, CGI often remains a joke.

Computers can reproduce the soft hairs on a forearm or the subtle changes in tone on a rock face, but this just means that special effects teams are more capable than ever of diving deep into our nightmares and bringing them whole to the big picture. screen.

Here’s a list of examples that prove we’d all be better off going back to spaceships on strings.

Die Another Day (2002)

The image of James Bond parasurfing on an iceberg tsunami shakes and moves at the same time. Pierce Brosnan’s last performance was so poorly received that it nearly destroyed the entire Bond franchise, but considering the hefty profits, he lived to die another day.

Hulk (2003)

(Universal)

How did Ang Lee, the mind behind the visual megalith The Life of Pithe clumsy mess that it is Hulk? Eric Bana’s face strangely floats in the middle of a gummy green mass. It looks like it should be in the back of a can of candy corn. We don’t like it when he gets mad, but everyone would understand the Hulk’s sentiment on this one.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

There are Runescape avatars that look more realistic than the troll in this Harry Potter movie. Even small children would not be scared by this beast. One wonders if Chris Columbus wanted to “trolley” his audience.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

People say that the worst of the prequels of starwars It was Jar Jar Binks, but obviously they forget the part where Anakin rides on the back of this beast on the planet Naboo. The CGI is so shaky that it could be mistaken for a 90’s Playstation game.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

It’s hard to make an alien space slug look realistic, but you’d think one of the biggest movie franchises in history could produce better than this embarrassment. They should have chosen to wear a latex costume, instead of working with CGI effects that wouldn’t have even made it into sharknado. A new hope? Rather a lost hope.

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The animatronic sharks in this aquatic thriller are somewhat advanced for their time. But limited by the technology of the late 1990s, much of Deep Blue Sea it is about Samuel L. Jackson reacting to an explosion, rather than seeing the explosion take place. He luckily he is a decent actor.

Justice League (2017)

You may have already heard this story: Henry Cavill had to grow a mustache for his role in Mission: Impossibleand since Paramount wouldn’t let him shave, the special effects team at Justice League had to delete it in post production. The CGI mouth that resulted is horrible. It looks like he’s wearing a balaclava made of human skin. We demand justice for Cavill’s beautiful mouth.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Neo fights against hundreds of Smiths in The Matrix (Warners)

That fight scene between Neo and hundreds of Smith agents is reminiscent of the experience of pulling out a pack of gum at school. Neo pushes hundreds of arms and legs aside, but they keep coming. fans of Matrix humorless complain in response to criticism, “Oh, but look at the choreography.” To which one would have to respond with: “Yes, but look at Neo’s face”. He looks like something out of Madame Tussauds.

Air Force One (1997)

No part of that plane crash scene makes sense. Why doesn’t the plane break into pieces on impact? Why is there debris but no actual damage to the main model? Clearly, the special effects team spent about five minutes on this. Was the last train home leaving or something?

The Lawnmower Man (1992)

It’s good to be ahead of your time, but not if the available technology can’t realistically represent your chosen script. This Stephen King adaptation is a virtual nightmare, and not because of the clever chimpanzees or scientific experimentation, but because of the dodgy computer game graphics that wouldn’t look out of place on an old Nokia.

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns (Universal)

We know that The Scorpion King was cursed to be a walking plague until the end of time. What we didn’t know was that he would look like a poorly designed PS2 character. Why bother paying The Rock millions to appear in your movie if no one can tell it’s him? This CGI is a rock solid disappointment.

Aladdin (2019)

If a man were blue, would he be this blue? Or would it be more of a dusty muted color? The VFX team thought the first, which is why Will Smith’s Genie appears on screen looking less realistic than the Disney cartoon version of Robin Williams.

Green Lantern (2011)

Green Lantern it’s basically Ryan Reynolds grimacing and flexing his muscles in a CGI suit on a green screen surrounded by CGI aliens in a CGI world. He could work, but all the effects are horrible, especially the eye mask that covers his face so we can’t see how he feels. If they wanted to skimp on the budget, they should have used spandex.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

DC Comics fans waited years to see Doomsday make his big screen debut. He is one of the most fearsome villains in Superman history, a creature that once managed to kill the Man of Steel. But like a bad Tinder date, he got to batman v superman looking nothing like their photos.

Cats (2019)

It may be rated for the general public, but next-generation digital skin technology has helped cats was scarier than Exorcist. One will never recover from seeing a CGI Ian McKellen lapping up a bowl of milk and meowing. We will only know the real traumatic impact of cats once the generation of kids who grew up with her can afford to go to therapy to talk about it openly.

Anacondas (1997)

the snake in Anaconda it’s essentially a long gray tube, so seeing little-known actors jump up and scream at the sight of it doesn’t cause the bone-chilling terror that the cast expected. Fangs for nothing.

The Polar Express (2004)

Tom Hanks character in The Polar Express (Warners)

A Christmas children’s book brought to life with the help of Tom Hanks. What could go wrong? Many things, actually. Strangely, the characters in this film have untextured skin, their hands move mechanically, and their jaws are hinged on their face in the wrong place. Director Robert Zemeckis went straight to Santa’s bad boy list.

A Sound of Thunder (2005)

How it managed to have a $100 million budget in the 2000s and still end up with a half-finished CGI lizard baboon is baffling. At least the botched CG images distract us from Ben Kingsley’s hideous wig.

Fantastic Four (2005)

In a shocking twist, Mr. Fantastic reveals a superpower no one knew he had: the ability to transform into the most unconvincing digital Wolverine in history. The effect looks like it was created using a bad Snapchat filter.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Wolverine’s claws look good in the first three Wolverine movies. X Men, so it’s unclear why the special effects team working on his standalone movie decided to replace the physical props with computerized versions. The spikes do not seem to protrude from his knuckles, but rather float above them aimlessly.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

No one knows what someone’s face would look like if it were stretched out, but we can be sure it wouldn’t look like it did in the movie. star trek. When Admiral Matthew Dougherty’s (Anthony Zerbe) skin is pulled in a tortuous machine, it looks like someone is messing around with Photoshop in the back row of computer class.

The Shape of Things to Come (1979)

Most effects in HG Wells adaptation The Shape of Things to Come they seem to involve hanging plastic toys in front of still life paintings. The vision of a spaceship landing on Earth is more dystopian than the plot.

Birdemic: Shock and Terror (2010)

The characters of Birdemic are attacked by birds (Severin Films)

This boring romantic image turns ridiculous when killer birds wreak havoc on the characters. The completely wrong actors embarrassingly wave their arms in the air, obviously having no idea where Nguyen will place the birds in post-production. But we should be willing to forgive Birdemic, since his budget was only US$10,000. We should also be able to forget the movie.

King Kong (2005)

Andy Serkis’ stop-motion performance of the mighty Kong is impressive. So how the same team ended up doing that stampede of dinosaurs is puzzling. As Jack Black and Adrian Brody flee from danger, all the action moves around them, making it completely apparent that they’re standing in front of a green screen.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Don’t fix what isn’t broken. Unhappy with keeping the lovable alien in his original prosthetic form, Steven Spielberg recreated ET using CGI. Call to home? Call the police to report Spielberg for this criminally wrong decision.