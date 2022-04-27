Fortnite puts the spotlight back on Street Fighter by signing Sakura and Blanka as new characters

Pounding each other in Street Fighter must be exhausting, so Blanka and Sakura They have decided to change the scene for a season and see for themselves what is happening in Fortnite battles, since Epic Games has announced that these two classic fighters from the Capcom saga will arrive in the form of new skins.

This way they will follow the same steps as Ryu and Chun-Li or also Cammy and Guile. Both will be available in the store with their own costumes and accessories from April 29, but the creators of this Battle Royale wanted to celebrate this moment in a very special way with the Blanka and Sakura Cup.

Thanks to this temporary event, an extra loading screen can be unlocked, like the one you see heading the news. Today, April 27those with the version for mobile devices. The games will take place in Zero Construction mode and depending on the position reached, a series of points will be received.

Only the best of each region will win the loading screen in question. The same thing that will happen tomorrow, April 28, on the rest of the platformsso you can prepare to give it your all on the different consoles or on PC to get more points than anyone else.

It is important to note that it is essential to have activated two-factor authentication and a verified Epic account, in addition to having reached level 50 or higher. On the other hand, they can only be disputed until a maximum of ten games in a three-hour periodso there is a fierce competition.





Returning to the new character outfits, Blanka will be accompanied by the alternate style Blanka Delgado, inspired by Boman Delgado from Rival Schools, along with the Blanka-Chan backpack accessory, the Kebab Tropical Hazard pickaxe, and Blanka’s mythical cartwheel emote.





In the case of Sakura, she will have the alternative style Sakura Gymnastics, similar to the one she uses in Street Fighter IV. She will also be equipped with the Hanakaze Hook backpacking accessory, the Kayari Buta hang glider, the Fighting Tournament Trophy pickaxe, and will sign up to dance with Sakura’s Victory Dance emote.