Fortnite May 2022 club: new Zurda skin announced

Epic Games has announced what will be the content of the fortnite club from May 2022. Players subscribed this month will receive the new skin left handed. We tell you everything we know about these news from the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

What does the May 2022 Fortnite Club include?

Official art of the Zurda skin in Fortnite

The May 2022 Fortnite Club includes the new Zurda skin and its accessoriesavailable to all members from 05/01/2022 at 02:00 CEST. These are all Sayara’s items in Fortnite:

Skin Lefty



Back Punch Backpacking Accessory

Power Flail Harvesting Tool



All of these items will be available to Fortnite Club subscribers starting on 05/01/2022 at 02:00 CEST. In addition, according to Epic Games, throughout the month of May 2022, all members of the Fortnite Club will receive several extra items from Zurda: the loading screens that narrate his ascent, and a theme for the lobby.

In addition to all these cosmetic items, the May 2022 Fortnite Club also includes 1,000 V-Bucks (the virtual currency of Fortnite with which to buy all kinds of things) and access to the Battle Pass of the current season.

These are all the items included with the Fortnite Club subscription in May 2022

What is the Fortnite Club? What is included?

Sayara is the skin of the Fortnite Club in April 2022

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per monthwe will get, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season in which the game is at the time we sign up. If we buy it before becoming members of the Fortnite Club, Epic Games will deposit 950 paVos in our account.

at the time we sign up. If we buy it before becoming members of the Fortnite Club, Epic Games will deposit 950 paVos in our account. 1,000 bucks to spend them on whatever we want.

to spend them on whatever we want. Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which it is. In April 2022 we have the Sayara skin along with her items.

This is all that has been announced about the May 2022 Fortnite Club. In our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you, among other things, how to complete all the missions, or how to level up fast.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration