Five movies on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Tuesday, April 26, actor Channing Tatum turns 42.

The American performer began his career in the 2000s, appearing in such films as Step Up, Coach Carter and GI Joe.

Later he began to get more leading roles, in films such as Dear John, 21 Jump Street, Magic Mike, The Fall of the White House, Foxcatcher and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

He most recently appeared on the series The Afterparty, starred in and co-directed the film Dog, and co-starred with Sandra Bullock in the adventure comedy The Lost City.

He will soon be part of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, will appear in Zoë Kravitz’s debut as a filmmaker in the film Pussy Island, and will star opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the film Wingmen.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you five Channing Tatum movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max.

Five Channing Tatum Movies

The Fall of the White House (Netflix)

A paramilitary group tries to hit the White House. The president must hide from his attackers until they can rescue him. With Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Dear John (Netflix)

While on leave, an American soldier falls in love with a girl. But when he re-enlists, they both must keep their love alive through letters. With Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried.

Logan’s Scam (HBO Max)

Three brothers team up to pull off a robbery during a Nascar race and reverse their family’s curse. With Adam Driver, Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.

10 Years (Amazon)

The story revolves around a group of friends who reunite ten years after leaving high school, even though they don’t seem to have grown up. Channing Tatum plays Jake, a boy deeply in love with his girlfriend, until he is reunited with his high school sweetheart. With Chris Pratt, Rosario Dawson, Oscar Isaac, Kate Mara, Anthony Mackie, Aubrey Plaza and Justin Long.

Side Effects (HBO Max)

A young woman experiences the side effects of an antidepressant drug that will have lethal consequences all around her. With Jude Law, Channing Tatum, Rooney Mara and Catherine Zeta-Jones.