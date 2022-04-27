First image of Margot Robbie transformed into Barbie

MADRID, 27 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

known for her role as Harley Quinn in the DC Cinematic Universe, Margot Robbie will play another iconic character: Barbie. The actress will star in the film that Warner Bros is already shooting about the already mythical Mattel doll and of which, within the framework of CinemaCon, the studio has published the first image.

Through his official Twitter account, Warner has launched the first and long-awaited photograph of the actress turned into the iconic doll.

The image, in addition to announcing the premiere of the film, whose release date is scheduled for July 21, 2023shows Robbie sporting a very sweet and friendly look like Barbie.

Decked out in a blue white polka dot headband and matching top as she sits in the seat of her classic pink chevrolet convertiblein what seems to be the entrance of his paradisiacal and also pink residence.

Undoubtedly, a very consistent image and in complete harmony with the idyllic lifestyle so representative that it defined the famous doll of the toy company Mattel since its launch in 1959.

However, although Margot Robbie is the one who embodies the character in the film that is shooting under the orders of Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird), She was not the first candidate to play the illustrious doll.

Initially, in 2015 it was announced that the film in real image of Barbie, was going to star Amy Schumer. Although due to the actress and comedian’s scheduling problems, she finally dropped out of the project, landing on Anne Hathawaywho also decided to disassociate himself from the film and that definitely fell into the hands of Robbie.

In addition to the aforementioned Margot Robbie, Barbie will also star Ryan Goslingwhat will play his inseparable partner, Ken. Joining them will also be Will Ferrell as the CEO of a toy company and Simu Liu, Kate MCkinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Ariana Greenblatt and America Ferrera in undisclosed roles.