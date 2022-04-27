Filmoteca Albacete programming for the month of May

The month of May will offer the residents of Albacete the opportunity to celebrate various events related to the world of cinema: the centenary of the premiere of “Nosferatu”, a seminal masterpiece by Murnau, but also the first century of age of national geniuses such as José Luis López Vázquez and Hollywood stars like Veronica Lake.

In this regard, from Filmoteca Albacete they state that “with them we will begin a month that will take us to enjoy the best Spanish cinema thanks to already cult films such as ESPÍRITU SAGRADO, recent successes such as WAY DOWN or genre films with an auteur seal such as LA ABUELA” .

From Filmoteca they add that “we also collect some of the films of the recent vintage that have not been seen enough in the city, such as the French DELICIOUS and THE EVENT or the brilliant THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD and THE ROULETTE OF FORTUNE AND THE FANCY. They are also joined by the latest Oscar winner, CODA: THE SOUNDS OF SILENCE, and Spielberg’s brilliant new version of WEST SIDE STORY.”

To conclude, from Filmoteca they explain that “we collaborate with Social Action including in the programming the acclaimed documentary TOMORROW, within the Solidarity Cinema, and we approach two people from Albacete who present us the film of their lives, both journalists. Paloma Gallego presents us with TESIS, the first production by José Luis Cuerda, and José Fidel López chooses an absolute masterpiece: EL APARTAMENTO, by Billy Wilder”.

Albacete Film Library

PROGRAMMING MAY FILMOTECA ALBACETE

centenary of the premiere

NOSFERATU (Nosferatu, Eine symphonie des grauens, 1922)

Germany / MSRE/ 92´ Dir.: FW Murnau I.: Max Schreck

The great Murnau decided to adapt the successful novel and play about Count Dracula that Bram Stoker had devised. His version is still considered one of the most inspired, although it almost disappeared since the director did not pay the copyright to the writer’s family, who denounced the film and won in court.

Jose Luis Lopez Vazquez Centenary

THE CABIN / ROBBERY AT THREE (1972/1962)

Spain / VOC / 35+90´ Dir.: Antonio Mercero / José María Forqué I.: JL López Vázquez

One of the most complete Spanish actors, capable of comedy and drama, of surprising and entertaining, of small roles and great protagonists. López Vázquez is an icon of our cinema and theater, and would have been 100 years old in 2022. To remind him, we will program his best-remembered short film along with one of his most perfect and fun comedies.

Veronica Lake Centennial

THE BLUE DAHLIA (The Blue Dahlia, 1946)

USA / VOSE / 96´ Dir.: George Marshall I.: Alan Ladd, Veronica Lake

After the war, Johnny returns home, only to discover that his wife has fallen in love with Eddie, the owner of a night club called ‘The Blue Dahlia’. When his wife turns up dead the next day, he becomes the prime suspect.

Thursday 5 – 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

With Ene

SACRED SPIRIT (2021)

Spain / VOSE / 97´ Dir.: Chema García Ibarra I.: Nacho Fernández, Llum Arques

July is dead. This is terrible news for OVNI Levante, the association of ufology fans that he directed. Death hits one of its members, José Manuel, with special force. Julio and he had a common project of vital importance. Now he must continue alone as the only connoisseur of the cosmic secret that can alter the human future. Meanwhile, in Spain he is looking for a girl who disappeared weeks ago.

Friday 6 – 6:15 p.m. 8:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Harvest 2021

DELICIOUS (Delicious, 2021)

France / VOSE / 112´ Dir.: Eric Besnard I.: Gregory Gadebois, Isabelle Carré

France, 1789, just before the French Revolution. With the help of an unexpected woman, a chef who has been fired by his boss finds the courage to open a restaurant on his own. But it will not be a simple restaurant… it will be the first restaurant in history.

Saturday 7 – 6:30 p.m. 8:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. / Sunday 8 – 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

With Ene

THE GRANDMOTHER (2021)

Spain / VOC / 100´ Dir.: Paco Plaza I.: Almudena Amor, Vera Valdez

Susana has to leave her life in Paris -where she works as a model- to return to Madrid, because her grandmother Pilar has just suffered a stroke. Susana needs to find someone to take care of her, but what should be just a few days with her grandmother will end up becoming a nightmare.

The movie of my life

THESIS (nineteen ninety six)

Spain / VOC / 125´ Dir.: Alejandro Amenábar I.: Ana Torrent, Eduardo Noriega

Quite a surprise at the time, Amenábar’s debut was produced by José Luis Cuerda from Albacete. Its character as a genre film (crimes and suspense) did not prevent it from winning the Goya for Best Film. SELECTED AND PRESENTED BY THE JOURNALIST PALOMA GALLEGO (ONDA CERO ALBACETE).

Wednesday 11 – 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Harvest 2021

THE ROULETTE OF FORTUNE AND FANTASY (Guzen to sozo, 2021)

USA / VOSE / 121´ Dir.: Ryusuke Hamaguchi I.: Fotone Kurukawa, Ayumu Nakajima

Told in three movements, it is a collection of stories starring female characters who trace the trajectories between their choices and regrets. An unexpected love triangle, a failed seduction trap and an encounter that results from a misunderstanding. SILVER BEAR IN BERLIN.

Thursday 12 – 6:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. / Friday 13 – 6:00 p.m. 8:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Other Cinemas / Harvest 2021

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (Verdens verste menneske, 2021)

Norway-Denmark / VOSE / 128´ Dir.: Joachim Trier I.: Renate Reinsve

Julie is turning thirty and her life is an existential mess. She has already wasted some of her talent and hers her boyfriend Ella’s Aksel, a successful graphic novelist older than her, pressures her to contain her creative energy and settles her head. One night she crashes a party and meets the young and charming Eivind. NOMINATED OSCAR BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM AND BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY.

Saturday 14 – 6:15 p.m. 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. / Sunday 15 – 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Harvest 2021

CODA: THE SOUNDS OF SILENCE (CODA, 2021)

USA / VOSE / 111´ Dir.: Siân Heder I.: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur

Ruby is the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works in the morning with her parents trying to keep the family fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ruby decides to try her luck in her high school choir. Her enthusiastic teacher sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to make a decision for her future: either study of her, or her family. OSCAR WINNER FOR BEST FILM.

Solidarity Cinema

MORNING (Deman, 2015)

France / VOSE / 118´ Dir.: Cyril Dion, Melanie Laurent

After the publication of a study that announced the possible disappearance of part of humanity in 2100, Cyril Dion and Mélanie Laurent and a team of four people visit ten countries to investigate the causes of the catastrophe and, above all, how to avoid it. During their journey, they meet pioneers reinventing agriculture, energy, economics, democracy, and education. CÉSAR WINNER FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY.

Wednesday 18 – 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Harvest 2021

THE EVENT (The event, 2021)

France / VOSE / 100´ Dir.: Audrey Diwan I.: Anamaria Vartolomei, Sandrine Bonnaire

1963. Anne, a bright young student with a promising future, discovers that she is pregnant. From one day to the next, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape from the suffocating restrictions of her environment cut short. With final exams looming and a belly that won’t stop growing, Ella Anne decides to take action, even if it means facing shame, pain and even going to jail for it. VENICE: BEST FILM.

Thursday 19 / Friday 20 – 6:00 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Harvest 2021

WEST SIDE STORY (2021)

USA / VOSE / 156´ Dir.: Steven Spielberg I.: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno

Teenagers Tony and Maria, despite affiliations with rival street gangs the Jets and the Sharks, fall in love in 1950s New York City in this remake of Leonard Bernstein’s play by Steven Spielberg. GOLDEN GLOBE BEST FILM (Comedy or musical). 7 OSCAR NOMINATIONS.

Saturday 21 – 6:00 p.m. 8:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. / Sunday 22 – 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

With Ene

WAY DOWN (2021)

Spain / VOSE / 118´ Dir.: Jaume Balagueró I.: Freddie Highmore, Luis Tosar, José Coronado

The legend that the Bank of Spain is impregnable and cannot be robbed does not scare Thom Johnson, the brilliant young engineer recruited to find out how to access its interior. The objective is a small treasure that will be deposited in the bank for only ten days. Ten days to discover the secret of the box, ten days to hatch a plan, ten days to prepare the assault and the escape plan.

The movie of my life: José Fidel López

APARTMENT (The Apartment, 1960)

USA / VOSE / 113´ Dir.: Billy Wilder I.: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine

Ned Racine, a young lawyer from Florida, leads a normal life until he meets Matty Walker, a tempting and sensual woman married to a wealthy businessman. Ned soon realizes that Matty is the kind of woman for whom a man would be capable of anything… Selected and presented by the journalist from Albacete José Fidel López.

Wednesday 25 – 6:30 p.m.

Harmattan Festival

TALKING ABOUT TREES (2019)

Sudan / VOSE / 93´ Dir.: Suhaib Gasmelbari

In their attempt to revive an old movie theater in Sudan, four friends meet with insurmountable resistance. BERLIN FESTIVAL: AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY.