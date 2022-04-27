Film Symphony Orchestra transmit the optimism of cinema on May 7 in Bilbao

The evocative power of cinema is such that it is enough to listen to two chords of Out of Africa to visualize yourself flying over the savannah in that plane that Robert Redford and Meryl Streep shared. The well-known film by Sidney Pollack will not be part of the repertoire of the Film Symphony Orchestrawhat on this occasion it will transmit the optimism of the resurgence of lifebut other equally suggestive titles of films like Life is Beautiful, Gladiator, Matrix, West Side Story, The Da Vinci Code either The Lord of the rings. through the show Phoenixwhat can be seen in the auditorium of the Euskalduna Palace on May 7will celebrate their return through 18 songs, among which they will also include series such as The Mandalorian either The Bridgertonssuccesses during the pandemic. Movie buffs and music lovers will meet at this concert dedicated to the most popular soundtracks.

After two complicated years due to the health crisis, Film Symphony Orchestra returns with a tour throughout the State. “We want to convey that live culture is reborn,” says its charismatic director, Constantino Martínez-Orts, who states that during the pandemic they had to reduce the volume of the orchestra due to interpersonal distance. “We return in full format, with 70 peopleto offer soundtracks in all their fullness”, explains the Valencian, who has devised the show around the idea of ​​rebirth, like a phoenix. “It is an exciting journey in relation to the best film music with the common denominator of energy and optimism,” adds the composer and conductor specializing in film music.

Thus, it indicates that has included in the repertoire films that transmit positive messages such as the Oscar-winning Beauty and the Beast, with which Alan Menken won two of his eight Oscars in 1992. “Transformation is very present in the program with Matrix. resurrectionthe fourth installment that we also include”, he explains about the premiere that took place last December. “There is a nod to the return, to rebirth, to the power of humanity over difficulties, with a hopeful message in the background“explains Martínez-Orts, who has also included composers such as Hans Zimmer in his repertoire, from whom we will hear Blood Knightsfrom The Da Vinci Codeand a selection of topics from Gladiator or Ennio Morricone, from whom a suite of The Untouchables by Elliot Ness. “We try to be as faithful as possible to the history of cinema, spanning various genres and decades“, Add.

“Normally we change the concert program 100%. This year we wanted to wink at series that have been seen a lot in the pandemic, such as The Mandalorianby Ludwig Göransson, Emmy Award for Best OST in 2020, or The Bridgertons, by Kris Bowers, of which we offer a suite. We also retrieved the BSO of The A-Teamby Mike Post and Pete Carpenter”, advances the director, who indicates that there will be some song that will be a surprise for the public, which is usually of all ages. “The older ones will be able to feel identified with Ben-Hur and with the Slow Waltz from Fascinationmovies from the 50s or 60s. The middle-aged, meanwhile, with The Untouchables by Elliot Ness or with Much ado About Nothing“, exposes. In addition, this year, Coinciding with the 60th anniversary of West Side Story and the remake by Steven Spielberg, they will also incorporate some theme from the legendary musical.

A DIFFERENT SYMPHONIC CONCERT

“It is not a symphonic concert to use, it is a show in which there is interaction with the public and he is made a participant in some moments. As master of ceremonies, I introduce each piece and invite the listener to be more active, for the public to pay attention”, specifies Constantino Martínez-Orts, who indicates that there is a specific lighting design and synchronized with the themes to make the experience more immersive, so that one is not simply listening. “There is a soundtrack that we all have behind us and at some point in the concert we feel identified with it,” he asserts.

In the director’s opinion, More than 70 concerts throughout the State testify to the orchestra’s position as a leader in soundtrack shows. The Valencian states that he began with this personal project a decade ago, as a result of his passion for cinema and music. “In addition, one of the premises for which the orchestra was born is to bring symphonic music closer to the general public with cinema as the common thread.“, reveals the composer, who indicates that it is a gateway for the public that is not used to attending this type of concerts. “The symphony orchestras of all confirm it: we have found a way to open the symphonism to other audiences“, he concludes.