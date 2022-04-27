“Fast & Furious” and the story of the wrecked Corvette relic on set

There is a long and beautiful relationship between cinema and automotive culture. The Corvette sports car has been featured countless times in movies. Next, we delve into the history of a rather particular participation in the Fast & Furious saga.

Chevrolet Corvette, ladies and gentlemen. The flagship sports car General Motors production began in 1953 and continues to this day. He is, as they say, a legend of American industry.

Next to Ford Mustang and to Dodge Chargerthe Corvettes shares a triad of sporty American-accented badges. The automotive industry would not be the same without these three creations.

Since its appearance on the market, eight generations have emerged from this model. The Corvettes C8 It entered production in 2020 and is the most current of the Stingray family. Coupe, Cabriolet, GTin all ways the famous Corvette has managed to shine.

The cinema has echoed this model. Wow, he has done it. Hundreds of movies have a Corvette in their cameos, whether as a central figure in the story or as a styling or setting accessory. The emblem of General Motors seeks, since its creation, to oscillate between its notorious sporty characteristic and its most elegant city facet.

However, Corvettes He has participated in innumerable filmings. Today we will stop at a rather particular moment. Fast&Furious, the saga of speedsters and risky drivers, was of course going to include a Corvette in its ranks. and not just any Corvettes. It was a Corvette GrandSportfactory dated 1963. A true General Motors relic.

The point is that a risk scene in the film, one of the Corvettes intended for filming was destroyed, literally unusable. The scene in question is remembered by fans as a key moment in history.

It is an escape whose protagonists are Vin Diesel Already Paul Walker -RIP- with a train in between. At full speed you can appreciate the action and the vertigo of this shoot that, unfortunately, ended with a jewel of General Motors torn to pieces

As a detail, it remains to say that the Corvettes that survived the filming unharmed was auctioned off in 2021, in USAat a price close to 200,000 dollars.

The Corvette, driven by Vin Diesel, in full filming.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this Corvette and Fast & Furious story?