‘Fast & Furious 10’ loses Justin Lin as director, filmmaker who will remain as producer of the film

“The Beginning of an Epic Ending”. Justin Lin embraced the enthusiasm with his words but not so much with his expression in a recent video posted by Vin Diesel from the set of Fast & Furious 10′. It was the first day, the start of production, but Lin seemed to smile only slightly. Just four days after assuring that in his heart, ‘Fast X’ was going to be the best installment, the filmmaker announces that he is leaving his post to direct.

He has confirmed it in a statement (via Deadline) in which emphasizes that this decision has been taken “supported by Universal”while looking back at a more than wide step through the adrenaline saga. “I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of ‘Fast X,’ while I remain in the project as a producer. For 10 years and five movies, we’ve been able to have the best actors, the best action scenes and the best racing sequences. On a more personal level, as the son of Asian immigrants, I’m proud to help build the most diverse franchise in movie history.. I will always be grateful to the incredible cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast Family.”.

Lin thus leaves her post behind the cameras after debuting at the direction of ‘Tokyo Race’ and taking the helm of ‘Fast & Furious: Even faster’, ‘Fast & Furious 5’, ‘Fast & Furious 6’ and ‘Fast &Furious 9’; and it does so with the filming of the tenth installment already started. The plan, according to the sources of the aforementioned North American media, is to continue with production, that would focus on shooting some of the scenes of the second unit. After this, those responsible for the saga would take a break to look for a substitute, something that should not be delayed because talks are already being held with some candidates.

small misstep

After the signing of Jason Momoa as a villain and the announcement that Brie Larson was also joining the cast; filming took its first steps with some of its stars. In fact, Charlize Theron herself I had already posted a couple of pictures from the set.

Everything was going smoothly and we already had a title in its original version, ‘Fast X’, which Diesel confirmed by publishing an image with the logo. Now the team will have to regroup and get their act together with the search for a new director, especially if they want to keep their release date. scheduled for May 19, 2023.

The loss of Lin to directing is a setback for the end of the main saga, an outcome that is being considered in two parts, and that is left without this expert at the helm. Lin had already been absent from the position of director on previous occasions, but the closure deserved to be in the hands of the filmmaker who radically changed the course of the saga with one of its best installments, ‘Fast 5’and that has ended up conquering fans with the criticized third film, now praised for how it captured the essence of the saga.