Fast & Furious 10 loses director, Lustin Lin leaves – Magazine

Everything seemed to be going smoothly and instead here’s the surprise: within days of filming ‘Fast & Furious 10’ (aka ‘Fast X’), Justin Lin has decided to leave the director role. A move that has left many observers stunned, because we are talking about the person who directed and produced a lot of chapters in the saga: from the third to the sixth and then the ninth. He had also written the script for the tenth feature film with Dan Mazeau and, in short, he was fully and happily involved in the project.

Justin Lin leaves ‘Fast & Furious 10’ directing

According to US magazines, Justin Lin’s decision took place for creative differences with the Universal Pictures production studio. Something surprising in many ways, because with millionaire productions like this one, certain knots come to a head much earlier and in any case Lin was, in fact, a veteran of the franchise, already well-established in his relationship with the major.

In his official statement, Justin Lin announces his departure from directing and writes: “Over the course of ten years and five films, we have [intende lui e Universal] shot with the best actors, the best stunts and we made the best car chases. On a personal note, and as the son of Asian immigrants, I am proud to have helped build the most inclusive franchise in the history of cinema. I will always be grateful to the fabulous members of the cast, crew and studio for their support and for welcoming me into the family. ”

What happens now? Will Vin Diesel arrive?

Justin Lin’s abandonment is a big deal in terms of the organization of production. Everything is ready for shooting and each day of delay costs a huge amount of money. At the moment Universal intends to shoot everything possible with the second unit, that is, that group (director, operators, cinematographers, etc.) that takes care of creating the connecting scenes, the less important ones, those that usually do not involve the protagonists.

Then, you need to find a replacement as soon as possible and this could prove to be a stumbling block to overcome. The ideal would be to involve someone who is already part of the production team, so as to take advantage of their experience and not be forced to start from scratch. Another alternative is to identify a solid professional, who accepts to carry out an artisan work, largely already decided by others, and who has no creative ambitions. We will see which name will be extracted from the cylinder. One possibility is that the direction is entrusted to Vin Dieselwho has already directed himself in the detective story ‘Strays’ (1997), but at the moment only hypotheses are possible.