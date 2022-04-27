Fans blame Vin Diesel for stepping down from directing Justin Lin

The news of the renunciation of directing Justin Li’s Fast & Furios X has awakened a stir and concern among fans of the franchise. In fact, a few days before the start of the filming of Fast & Furious X, the farewell of a “veteran” of the saga, already director of five chapters, does not bode well for the state of the work.

Also, apparently, on social media i fans of the series are taking it out on Vin Diesel for what happened. The Californian actor is in fact known for his complicated relationships with his collaborators on the set, even if, at the moment, no official information has yet been received on the latter affair.

In particular, fans will certainly remember the feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel, which began during the making of Fast & Furious 8 due to the differences between the two stars and ended with Dwayne Johnson’s final farewell to Fast & Furious. In particular, Vin Diesel was accused by his colleague of manias of protagonism and behavior of a prima donnawhich irreparably ruined their relationship.

Even in that case, Vin Diesel was defeated in the media, labeled on social media as guilty by the public. Therefore, it is not surprising that fans, as you can see in the posts at the bottom of the news, are now pointing the finger at the interpreter of Dominic Toretto for the decision made by Justin Li.

Going into detail, the author of the first post takes the actor’s guilt for granted, given his precedents in the history of the saga. Below you can read his statement in detail: “Justin Li leaves FAST X only a few days after production begins due to creative differences. In other words, what did Vin do this time?“.

In the second post, then, the user focuses on the actor’s alleged despotic attitude on the set: “The fact that they lost Justin Li, a director who is synonymous with this saga, is horrifying. I bet it’s Vin Diesel’s fault, since he is the tyrant of this series“.