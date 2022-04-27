Famous TikTok Doctors Trade NFT’s for Dates and It’s a Mess

TikTok’s most famous doctors are exchanging NFT’s for medical appointments and hoping to reach underserved third world countries.

The presale cost of a MetaDocs NFT will be 0.2 ETH, or around $570.

They assure that it is not a medical appointment, but “medical infotainment”, then?



A group of doctors famous in TikTok and Instagram say they have a solution for the “bureaucracy“ of the current medical system: NFT’s.

These are supposed to NFTcalled metadocsThey give shoppers access to real doctors, almost like a telehealth subscription. The project called metadocs assigns doctors/influential people, such as Dr. Pimple Popper, to (somewhat unsightly) cartoon impersonations of themselves. Which, users can purchase to gain access to individual conversationsquestion and answer sessions or DM.

According to a recent technical report, the presale cost of a MetaDocs NFT will be 0.2 ETH, or around $570. Although the company has not yet determined an exact price. But, why would someone pay hundreds of dollars for a cartoon so they can “ask a doctor anything” if they are not looking for some kind of medical advice?

“It’s not a medical appointment, patients pay for medical infotainment”

Joorabchi, an ear, nose, and throat doctor who refers to himself as a “medical infotainment” provider. He believes that MetaDocs NFT’s offer other benefits. “The value is not only medical attention”, said. “Our result is to connect people with these doctors for a value that they want to talk about or connect with.”

But now, metadocs faces backlash from the medical community. Partly because actually it is not licensed as a telemedicine service and therefore its doctors cannot legally diagnose, write prescriptions, or provide personalized medical advice to anyone who purchases an NFT from MetaDocs.

“Right now, we’re hesitant to refer to anyone as a patient,” Dr. Dustin Portela, a MetaDocs physician and practicing dermatologist, told BuzzFeed News.

MetaDocs has also had problems with the doctors it has contracted to provide services to its NFT holders. Now he has removed Lee and at least eight other doctors from his list.

Some because they never agreed to participate and others because they felt uncomfortable with the project. metadocs also included as participants a physician who left his position at the hospital as a trauma surgeon following comments related to the response to COVID-19. As well as three doctors whose LinkedIn profiles show that they are still in residency training.

BuzzFeedNews was unable to determine the current qualification and medical affiliation of all physicians listed in the MetaDocs materials. Nevertheless, being popular on social media seems to be one of the most important credentials.

MetaDocs plans to offer telehealth services in early 2023.

“We are actively working on a metaverse clinic; our team is coding that as we speak,” Joorabchi said. “In the future, there will be a full examination virtually, which I don’t think is that far away.”

Pollack told BuzzFeed News that in order to provide these telemedicine services, MetaDocs will need to be subsumed by an existing telemedicine provider or obtain its own telemedicine license.

According to the white paper, MetaDocs plans to release “virtual clinics” that will be accessible to those “in neglected third world countries”.

