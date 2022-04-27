Excesses and arrests, and the life of Robert Downey Jr. when he was young

It seems that with his success, he has not had any complications, however, Robert Downey Jr. as a young man and before reaching the big screen he had a life that revolved around alcohol, drugs and police arrests.

According to the medium ABCin 1999, the actor confessed before a judge his addiction to drugs, and had already been sentenced to three years conditional freedom.

Furthermore, he stayed in a rehabilitation center, after being arrested for speeding and carrying guns, marijuana, cocaine, heroin and crack.

-Related information: Will “Spider-Man” cease to be part of the Marvel Universe?

Why did Robert Downey Jr. get started on drugs?

The famous began to ingest narcotics at Eight year old, because his father and filmmaker, Robert Downey Sr. offered him his first cigarette dope.

However, the actor at some point expressed that in this way he created a link special with your father.

the protagonist of “Hombre de Hierro”, was in the Corcoran Penitentiary, Californiaand on leaving, he was willing to treat his addictions.

Such a reason that it was difficult for him to get a role in the cinema, since he was considered a troubled actor and unreliable.

And it is that, he began to make himself known in the television program, ‘Saturday night Live‘ and in 1987 he participated in ‘A blow to the American dream’.

A jump to the Hollywood cinema

Towards the beginning of the 90s, his interpretation of ‘Charles Chaplin‘ led to an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

But when entering television and joining the series Ally McBeal in 2000, he achieved greater recognition and won a Golden Globe in 2001but only appeared in eight chapters after being arrested several times.

In 2003, he had the opportunity to participate in “The Singing Detective”, later appeared in “Gothika”, beside Halle Berry.

Two years later, Downey Jr. was 40 years old and released “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”.

The legacy of ‘Tony Stark’ in ‘Iron Man’

It was at the end of 2006 when he was chosen to play ‘Tony Stark’ in the film “Hombre de Hierro”.

The film grossed more than $98 million the first weekend of opening in USAand at the close, it was consolidated as the second highest grossing film.

Since then, Robert Downey Jr. has been a key player in the Marvel Cinematic Universeso much for making the first film, “Hombre de Hierro”, as having participated in the four films of “Avengers”, in addition to “Captain America: Civil War” Y Spider-Man: Homecoming.

But his film career would not end there, because his leading role in ‘Sherlock Holmes’, a film directed by Guy Ritchie, is added to his list of successes.

Still, there is no doubt that Robert Downey Jr. has a great cultural influence UCM, despite the fact that his character died in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.