Exatlón México: All this will happen in the ELIMINATION on Wednesday, April 27

The grand finale is coming up live Exathlon Mexico All Star, where only two athletes will duel to meet the absolute champion of the sports reality show who will apparently take a year off. Meanwhile, this Wednesday will be elimination and from then on there will be an athlete who will leave daily until the day of the final. All this will happen today April 27.

After the departure of Javi Márquez, the teams were even and without any numerical advantage, so it seemed that the competitions would be even more exciting, however, the changes that will take place this week give a 180 degree turn to the dynamics that are already They knew, because it is the final week of the Exatlón México All Star.

Related news

What will happen this elimination Wednesday at the Exatlón México All Star?

teams are finished

It will be the fusion between athletes after several weeks of waiting for that moment. As the final is so close, the athletes now only think about the individual aspect to reach the decisive duel and be able to become champions, but first they must overcome the next eliminations.

Parkour circuit, all against all

Although it was not revealed if there will be another circuit, in the Parkour circuit the competition and permanence of the athlete who will leave can be defined. It was known that everyone faces everyone by letting it be seen that Evelyn is competing against The Beast and Evelyn against Heliud Pulido.

New Champion Eliminated

According to the spoilers, there is already a new athlete eliminated and it is Patricio Araujo, champion of the fourth season of Exatlón México, who will leave the competition beaches, staying nothing short of being a finalist in this All Star edition. Not much is known about who it removes it, but it will be a painful removal.

sad goodbye

According to leaks, Captain Courage will cry when he leaves this season because he hoped to have a good competition and reach the final, which could not be this time. The athlete was diminished this season, not with enough force as it was noticed on that occasion that he won against Javi Márquez.