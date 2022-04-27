Exatlón México: All this will happen in the ELIMINATION on Wednesday, April 27

The grand finale is coming up live Exathlon Mexico All Star, where only two athletes will duel to meet the absolute champion of the sports reality show who will apparently take a year off. Meanwhile, this Wednesday will be elimination and from then on there will be an athlete who will leave daily until the day of the final. All this will happen today April 27.

After the departure of Javi Márquez, the teams were even and without any numerical advantage, so it seemed that the competitions would be even more exciting, however, the changes that will take place this week give a 180 degree turn to the dynamics that are already They knew, because it is the final week of the Exatlón México All Star.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker