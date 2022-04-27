everything you need to know about its creation and use

The Furnace (known as the Forge in other games) is one of the most useful items in Minecraft. It allows process materials for crafting advanced items and cooking ingredients. It is essential to evolve and not get stuck in the age of wood and stone. Just for that, I tell you all you need to know About the Furnace and Blast Furnace Minecraft.

How to create your first oven in Minecraft?

The recipe the oven calls for 8 rocks, that you must place on the crafting table in the form of circle with empty central space. It is possible to find them already made in other locations, but perhaps it is a bit ugly to invade the space of other beings to melt iron.





The oven utility it is mixed: you can cook ingredients like in any oven in real life and it works as a forge to melt raw materials that you get thanks to the pickaxe. Metals, for example. Use coal as fuelwhich you should add in the bottom section.

How to create your first Blast Furnace in Minecraft?

Blast Furnace sounds important and powerful, and it certainly represents an evolution in your industrial age. To make it you needs 3 smooth stones, 5 iron ingots and 1 furnace. You must place these materials on the crafting table as follows: make a row with the 3 smooth stones at the bottom, an arch at the top with the 5 ingots, and the furnace in the middle.





What makes the Blast Furnace so special? Melts materials twice as fast with respect to the normal furnace… at the cost of consuming the coal twice as fast. It also allows you to smelt equipment you don’t need into raw materials, which you then invest in building other items.

The only thing you have to take into account when evolving to a Blast Furnace is if you have a chance to keep fuel of carbon that any process will require.

