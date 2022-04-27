Ephemeris: On April 27, 1948, Frank Abagnale was born, a swindler who inspired “Catch me if you can” | ephemerides-biobiotv

On April 27, 1948, Frank Abagnale Jr. was born in Bronxville, United States. A liar, a swindler who even ended up working for the FBI.

He was never a pilot but he was at the controls of numerous planes, he was never a lawyer but he defended several defendants in public trials. He was never a doctor but had a practice as a pediatrician.

He never had a steady job, but he cashed huge checks. All this he did before he was 21 years old.

Frank started cheating very early, even his first victim was his own father. He was just 16 years old when he got some store owners and gas stations to charge his father’s card for unrealized purchases.

Then, they shared the money with Frank. That is to say, he, together with these merchants, swindled his father.

Soon that area outgrew him and he moved on to bank fraud, cashing fake checks for about $40,000.

He was just 17 years old when he posed as a Pan American pilot. In fact, he managed to fly for the company almost 250 times, visiting at least 20 countries in two years.

Of course, he got the hotels he slept in to bill Pan American.

He was not yet 18 years old and the FBI was already following his steps.

Frank Abagnale also acted as a psychiatrist in a hospital in Georgia, where he acted under the name of Frank Conners. He later became a lawyer for the Louisiana state attorney general’s office.

There he took the bar exam three times, failed twice and succeeded the third time. He was a lawyer.

He also posed as a bank watchman, professor of sociology at Columbia University and even an FBI official, the same institution that was persecuting him.

However, in 1969 an Air France stewardess recognized him and he was arrested as soon as he touched down. He had just turned 21 and had a long saga of scams behind him.

After a year in prison, 12 countries in which he had committed fraud demanded his extradition. He was the first serious setback for Frank, who nevertheless managed to escape twice, on one of them even from jail.

Abagnale ended up serving a year in jail in France, 6 months in Sweden and another 12 years in an American prison.

The United States government shortened his sentence on the condition that he help them fight fraud, so he founded his own company Abagnale and Associates. He knew so much about this that he was an invaluable resource for the FBI to detect and unblock those who committed fraud.

Frank’s story is captured in a film Catch Me If You Can Directed by Steven Spielberg, in which Leonardo DiCaprio plays this trickster who is persecuted by the FBI.