Elon Musk’s hectic love life

Elon Musk (50 years) has bought Twitter for 44,000 million dollars (about 41,000 million euros). Thus, he has added a new company to his empire of $219 billion, a figure that positions him as the richest person in the world. To get to this place, the South African has gone through a progressive and successful career, which has nothing to do with his unstable sentimental life.

As he has reached new heights professionally, Elon Musk has tried his luck with different partners. So he has added two women, three divorces and some fleeting relationships that have not gone unnoticed. One of them, in fact, arose through the social network that you just bought.

His first wife was justin wilson (49), whom he met at Queen’s University in Ontario and whom he married in 2000. As a result of their relationship they had six children. The first, Nevada, died after 10 weeks. Twins Griffin and Xavier, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, arrived after fertility treatments.

The marriage between Elon Musk and Justin Wilson lasted eight years. They divorced in September 2008 and six weeks later, the new owner of Twitter announced his commitment to the British actress. Talulah Riley (36). A relationship of ups and downs, marked by two separations. They were first married in 2010, but were divorced for two more years. They tried their luck again in 2013, but in 2016 their final breakup took place.

Despite their turbulent relationship, Talulah Riley took care of Elon Musk’s children, fruit of his first marriage, as if they were his. In fact, the interpreter formed a friendship with the businessman’s first wife, Justine Wilson.

The same year of his third divorce -the second with his second wife-, the director of Tesla made public his affair with Amber Heard (36). The origin of her relationship has been questioned during a controversial judicial war between the model and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp (58). The South African businessman, in fact, has been called to testify at the ex-partner’s trial for appearing on the security cameras that he still shared the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean and his then-wife in 2015.

The romance between Elon Musk and Amber Heard lasted until 2017, but they tried again in 2018. That second time, however, was shorter. They were barely together.

After definitively separating from Amber, the billionaire met the Canadian singer Grimes (34) through Twitter, the social network you just bought. The first time they were shown together was in May 2018, during the celebration of the Met Gala. Two years later, as a result of their relationship, X Æ A-12 Musk was born, their first child together and the sixth for the founder of Tesla. It was the businessman himself who shared the news with a tweet.

The same year they received their first child together, Grimes and Elon Musk separated and five months later the businessman’s new romance with the Australian actress came to light. Natasha Basset (24). This was announced by Daily Mail with some photographs in which the new couple appeared getting off the private jet of the billionaire businessman at the Los Angeles airport.

