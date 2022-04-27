Dwayne Johnson’s new movie, Red Notice promises to be a success

Dwayne Johnson’s new movie, Red Notice promises to be one of the most viewed in its premiere that is very soon.

It is a new production of the streaming platform, Netflix, of which its official trailer was published a few days ago.

Among its main attractions is the great cast that makes up this new film, among which Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds stand out.

What is Dwayne Johnson’s new movie, Red Notice, about?

The new feature film is under the direction of Rawson Marshall Thurber, which will focus on the pursuit of a thief.

This is Sarah Black, the role of Gadot, who is the most wanted art assailant in the world, mainly by two people.

There they will enter the persecution Nolan Booth, who is another popular thief and a prominent FBI agent, who will be played by Reynolds and Johnson respectively.

Other characters that stand out in the Netflix production are Rita Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos, without a doubt a whole cast that will surprise viewers.

It is said that Netflix seeks to surprise its audience with this new feature film, since it is sure to give unexpected turns.

Even the official trailer by itself managed to capture attention and get the odd laugh, if you haven’t seen it, here we leave it.

Fortunately, the premiere is closer than you think, since the film will be available from November 12, 2021.

Dwayne Johnson speaks about the use of firearms on recording sets

After the tragedy that occurred on the set of the film ‘Rust’, where the director of photography Halyna Hutchins died from the firearm that Alec Baldwin fired and which supposedly had no bullets, the actor Johnson spoke to the regard.

After what happened, ‘The Rock’ announced that his company Seven Bucks Productions will no longer use real weapons, ensuring the use of rubber weapons.

It should be noted that in the new Dwayne Johnson movie, Red Notice, quite a few firearms were used for the action scenes.