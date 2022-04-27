Dwayne Johnson on the first scenes of Black Adam and the restart of the cinema

CinemaCon host, Dwyane Johnson told something about the Black Adam project, showing those present a clip that we describe. The Rock also cheered on the cinematic experience, starting again.

Dwayne Johnson was a guest at CinemaCon, personally accompanying a trailer unpublished of Black Adamwhich as we know will be in cinemas a October. It has not yet been officially released, but we can offer you a brief summary. The Rock was also on stage to commemorate the release of the DC animated film League of Super-Pets (in Italian cinemas from 1 September), where he dubbed the original Krypto, Superman’s dog.

Black Adam, the trailer presented at CinemaCon by Dwayne Johnson

According to Deadline’s report, the trailer for Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson opens on a spaceship flying over a snow-capped mountain landscape. The Dr. Fateinterpreted by Pierce Brosnan, asks Black Adam what powers he has been given. The anti-hero replies that he is “born a slave but reborn as a god“After this sentence, Black Adam is seen shooting down helicopters and catching a rocket. Hawkman, brought to the screen by Alid Hodge, addresses the protagonist: “There are heroes and villains. Heroes don’t kill people.” Black Adam’s laconic response can only be imagined in The Rock’s mouth: “I do.”

Trailer aside, on stage Dwyane Johnson stirred up the audience by asking for a scream mighty at the height of a place like the Colosseum in Las Vegasthen returned to the film, explaining that he modeled his interpretation on the tone ofInspector Callaghan (at the suggestion of director Jaume Collet-Serra), underlining that he feels a rebirth of the experience in the room and adding:

This movie is mine dream. As I said before, Black Adam is one of those things that gets me up in the morning. We are oriented towards the creation of something different. The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. We will do our marketing work, however prepare the world.