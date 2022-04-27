Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam: new trailer and details of the film

“Heroes don’t kill… Well, I do”it states Black Adam in the new trailer movie of the same name that tells the story of a former slave who came back to life as a god. The movie, made by Dwayne Johnson The rockheads the catalog of premieres presented DC Comics for this 2022 in the CinemaCon.

Dwayne Johnson, actor highest grossing hollywoodappeared as a surprise at the event to promote Black Adam. The reveal of the trailer for The Rock’s movie was not the only gift for fans, as Warner executives also confirmed that there will be a sequel batman with Robert Pattinson.

Other superhero sequels such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomand the new independent film TheFlash.

Johnson described his character in Black Adam as a kind of ambiguous morality. The story does not seek to show a heroic image but to explore the human part of him, which makes him one of the most peculiar DC superheroes.

Warner and Johnson are confident that the film, due out in October, will be a big draw for their DC superhero movie universe, which raised billions of dollars but that still falls short of record-breaking rival Marvel movies like Avengers: Endgame.

Johnson surprised attendees by pretending to speak from Hawaii in a video, then suddenly appearing in a room at Caesars Palace.

“Heroes don’t kill people…”

“Well I do”

"Heroes don't kill people…"

"Well I do"

DAAAMMNN! The first #BlackAdam trailer is dark, dangerous & badass. Ends with Black Adam catching a rocket with his bare hand & watching it explode around him. @TheRock says there's black & white, but this film operates more in the grey.

Reveal images of ‘Wonka’ and ‘ Don’t Worry Darling’

The first images of wonkastarring Timothee Chalamet as Roald Dahl’s chocolatier in his life before opening the factory.

In addition, a glimpse of Don’t Worry Darling from Olivia Wilde, due out in September, a thriller inspired by movies like TI have Truman Show and inception and which is starring the singer Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

The ‘Elvis’ biopic

Beyond the dominant offering of superheroes, Baz Luhrmannscame on stage to talk about Elviswhich will be released in June and will star austin butler like Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager.

He described it not so much as a biopic, but more as the history of “America in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s”.

“At the center of the culture, for the good, the bad and the ugly, is the figure of Elvis Presley,” Luhrmann said, playing into the trend by referring to the music icon as “the original superhero.”

