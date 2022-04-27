Drake Joins the Tiffany Blue Dial Trend

*This watch of the week article was originally published on the American version of GQ.

There is no doubt that the largest watch in the world right now is the Patek Philippe Nautilus with Tiffany dial. The watch is racking up clout — and fetching €6.1 million at auction — for Patek and for the customers who manage to get it on their wrists. The Tiffany Nautilus is so powerful that it has become an influential watch almost immediately, a process that, for most models, takes years, if not decades.

The watch is raising the value of other pieces that share the Tiffany blue dial. The price of the Oyster Perpetual with a turquoise dial by Rolex, released in 2020, increased in December last year, just as the new Nautilus was announced. Even the turquoise-dialed MoonSwatch, from the Omega x Swatch collaboration, retails for around €950, even though it retails for €250. Collectors also seem to be sporting similar looking pieces to join the party.

Someone who never misses the most luxurious watches is Drake. in the match of playoffs this week between the Toronto Raptors, the team the rapper supports, and the Philadelphia 76ers, Drizzy wore an eye-catching Rolex Day-Date. The bezel and links on the strap are set with diamonds, as are the Roman numerals on the dial. But What was most striking was the turquoise dial, a choice that Drake has known how to be fashionable when it comes to watches. This week we’re also highlighting Nicolas Cage’s watch and a Nautilus with a Tiffany dial.

ABC

Nicolas Cage Grand Seiko SLGA008

Earlier this week, during the big premiere of his new movie, the weight of talent, Nicolas Cage shared a short list of things he loves and that inspire him when defining his style. First of all, he mentioned shortbread cookies, which reminded him of an outfit he recently wore during the SXSW festival. Second, tree bark. And what does this have to do with watches? Thanks to the nature lovers who make watches at Grand Seiko, Cage’s watch face is inspired by tree rings, which has a lot to do with bark and is therefore reason enough for Cage to get one. He summed up his philosophy thus: “I like butter cookies and I like trees.”

Courtesy of Galerie Perrotin

Patek Philippe Nautilus by Daniel Arsham

We have seen Drake very inspired this week, but the architect Daniel Arsham is the one who has hit the nail on the head. During a signing session for his new book SKETCHBOOK in Paris, Arsham wore his Tiffany Nautilus. What I love about this watch is that the Tiffany blue is brighter than usual, almost radioactive. Whether we see it on LeBron’s wrist in his luxury box, Leonardo DiCaprio’s during an NBA game, or Arsham signing books, the Nautilus is truly unmistakable.

Dimitrios Kambouris A close-up courtesy of Skarsgård! Ernest Ruscio

Omega Seamaster by Alexander Skarsgård

Since its creation, the Seamaster has hardly changed its round case. He did it for a few years between the late 1960s and early 1970s, when Omega designed a version of the Seamaster with a square case (now known as the “TV box”). Somehow, one of those pieces has found its way into the hands of Alexander Skarsgård, who we have seen wearing it without exception during the promotion of his new film. The Northman. And, you are not going to believe it, but there are also versions of this watch from the 70s with… Tiffany blue dials.

Tristar Medium

Jaeger LeCoultre Polaris Mariner Memovox by Benedict Cumberbatch

In the cinematographic premieres not only films are promoted. On the red carpet at the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessBenedict Cumberbatch wore a JLC Polaris Mariner Memovox fresh from the factory, launched just a few weeks ago at the Watches & Wonders fair. JLC is best known for its elegant and sophisticated timepieces, perfect for wearing on the red carpet. However, this dive watch-inspired Polaris proves they have a hand for sporty design too. Memovox here refers to the alarm clock function, which Cumberbatch has set to 10 o’clock. There is someone who does not like to get up early…

You can also read:

The best of Watches and Wonders 2022: the luxury of 32 watches that leave us speechless

Watches: 10 colored dials that bring joy to haute horlogerie

Carlos Alcaraz has the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona that every champion deserves