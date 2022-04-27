Doja Cat, premiered at Coachella, the new single Vegas arrives on May 6

Doja Cat presented the new single Vegas for the first time at Coachella 2022 , enjoying great approval for his performance. The artist brought the acclaimed gospel singer to the stage with her Shonka which he interprets Big Mama Thornton in the film and which will also be featured in the soundtrack. Coachella’s 2022 line-up saw many artists linked to Luhrmann’s film, including the country and soul artist Yola who plays sister Rosetta Tharpe.

deepening





Coachella, ten moments that we will remember from the 2022 Festival

Born and raised in Los Angeles, 3-time Grammy-nominated artist Doja Cat took her first steps into the world of music in 2013, aged just 16, by uploading her song to Soundcloud. She has developed her musical talent since childhood by studying piano and dance and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and many others. In 2014 she signed a contract with the prestigious RCA label and released her first EP “purrr!“. Her debut album is “love her“, Inside the single viral”Mooo!“. In November 2019, Doja Cat released her second album “Hot Pink“, With over 14.5 billion streams worldwide, including the hit”Juicy” And “Say I know“. The artist won in the category “Best New Artist”At the MTV VMA Awards, the MTV EMAs, the AMAs, the iHeart Radio Awards and the People’s Choiche Awards. She has performed on nearly every major Award Show, including the GRAMMY Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Awards and MTV VMAs and EMAs. Her latest tour sold out in 10 minutes and she has played at numerous festivals including Rap Caviar Live Miami, Posty Fest, Day n Vegas and Rolling Loud LA. In 2021 the album “Planet HerWas GRAMMY nominated for dominating the charts, debuting at # 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums and # 2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R & B / Hip-Hop Albums. “Kiss Me More“Ft. SZA, the first single from the album “Planet Her”, Is certified platinum with over 2.8 billion plays worldwide.

“ElvisIs a film that explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler) through the many facets of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). The soundtrack features Elvis’s stunning mix of masterpieces, spanning the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, while also celebrating his diverse musical influences and enduring impact on today’s artists.