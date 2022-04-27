Do you usually buy online with BBVA, Banamex or HSBC cards? check this

During the year 2021, the purchase operations in electronic commerce through Credit cards Y debitreached 840 million for an amount of 500 thousand

171 million pesos, according to data from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

Of the total operations carried out with Credit cards Y debit in 2021, the electronic commerce represented 20.3%.

credit or debit?

The preference to use the credit card remains debitsince, of the 840 million operations, this card represented 69.9% (588 million operations) for an amount of 244 thousand 057 million pesos; while with the credit card The number of operations was for 253 million, with an amount of 256 thousand 115 million pesos.

For each operation with credit card 2.3 are made with credit card debit; however, at considering the expense, there is a very similar proportion between both cards, since credit purchases are usually larger.

The average expense that was made on each business purchase email, the circumstances are reversed – according to data from the Condusef-, since the average amount of a purchase made with credit card represents 2.4 times that of one made with credit card debit; for the credit card the average expense was 1,102 pesos and for the debit for 450 pesos, which still indicates that for small purchases the use is preferably with own resources and for larger purchases with credit granted by financial institutions.

credit authorization

During 2021, cardholders requested authorization for around 1,324 million Shopping in electronic commerce, using both means of payment; 63% finished in an authorized movement by the issuing institution of the card, that is, 840 million operations of which only 0.47% resulted in a chargeback or claim by the cardholder by not recognizing the operation or the amount thereof.

Banamex Y BBVAthe most requested

The institutions with the highest representation in the electronic commerce continue to be:

–BBVA with 45.53%

–Citibanamex with 20.70%

That is, just over 6 out of 10 purchases are made with the cards of 2 financial institutions:

In 2021, the percentage of authorization was, on average, 71% in the Credit cards while in those of debit it was 61%; for purchases with credit card 14 institutions authorized more than half of the applications, and in the case of the credit card debit there were 12 institutions.

Notably Banamex has the highest percentage of authorization for both cards.

Reasons for rejecting a purchase

Some of the causes that could explain the percentage of rejection or why it is not accepted an online purchase, and from the users’ point of view they are:

-The card was rejected without explaining the reason by the issuing institution of the card.card

-The institution rejects the movement for being unusual

–The purchase is abandoned because it was necessary to contact the issuing institution of the card to approve the operation.

-The purchase is abandoned because they refused the payment method.

-After several attempts you pay with a card from a different institution.

-Different security measures between issuers.

If you look at the CA side, some of the reasons for it not being authorized a purchase on the internet may be that:

-The card information is wrong.

-The card is expired.

-Available credit or funds are not sufficient to cover the amount of the buy.

-Due to security measures, the institution blocked that purchase because it was an irregular or strange movement

Some security measures

The Condusef warned that it should not be forgotten that when making a purchase on the Internet it is important to take into It has certain security measures such as the following:

Before buying

-Approach the card-issuing institution and ask to activate the alerts on your phone when a movement is made, in this way you can be aware of the

purchases that are made practically immediately and in the case of charges that do not recognize asking for the blocking of your card.

-Learn about the types of fraud so that you can identify them in case you some website wants to make you a victim. To learn how the different types of fraud you can visit the Portal of Fraud in: https://phpapps.condusef.gob.mx/fraudes_financieros/index.php

-Avoid access to offers that arrive via email, as they can lead to unsafe places. Instead, go directly to the merchant’s page.

-Install an antivirus on your computer or smartphone and keep it updated.

during the purchase

-Check for the presence of a small closed padlock on the window of the browser, before entering your card details.

-Save or print the proof of payment, as well as the confirmation of the purchase, as you will need them in the event of a claim or return.

-Watch your budget, analyze and compare what you really need to buy

