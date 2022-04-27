Disney Reveals Official Title and Release Date for ‘Avatar’ Sequel

After a long wait, this Wednesday, during its panel at the CinemaCon 2022 film convention, Disney finally unveiled the official title and release date of the sequel to Avatarone of the most successful films in history and whose sequel has become one of the most anticipated films of recent times.

So now we know that the title of this new installment will be Avatar: The Way of Waterand its theatrical release is scheduled for December 16 this year. Also, during the conference, the film’s producer, Jon Landau, showed the first teaser-trailer to the attendees and said that this will be screened in theaters during the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessnext May 5.

In addition to this, The official synopsis of Avatar: The Way of Water:

Set over a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water will tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the troubles that haunt them, the lengths they go to keep themselves safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar: The Way of Water counts in its cast with the participation of Sam Worthington, as Jake; Zoe Saldaña, as Neytiri; plus Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang in the lead cast; and again the direction is in charge of James Cameron.

On the other hand, Landau also reported that they plan to restore the original Avatar movie, released in 2009, with improved image and audio, to release it on September 23.

The saga will have four more sequels, in which the universe of Jake and Neytiri will be explored. For the last few years, James Cameron, the director of these films, has been working on the scripts for this franchise, whose aforementioned sequels will be released between 2022 and 2028.