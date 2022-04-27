Disney reveals information about the Marvel universe, the Avatar sequel and more – Spoiler Time

The Walt Disney Company took the stage at CinemaCon, an event held in Las Vegas, to present a preview of its upcoming productions that will arrive in the coming months. The presentation began by giving space to the Marvel universe, where attendees were able to enjoy a first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in which Shuri, Nakia and Okoye could be seen preparing for a great battle. On the other hand, a few days before the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, twenty minutes of the film were shown, where battles with different monsters and an important presence of Ms. Marvel were seen. Kevin Feige confirmed that in the next few days, together with his team, they will take time to plan the next decade of Marvel Studios projects, for which the MCU remains a priority for the company.

On behalf of 20th Century Studios, the first glimpse of the new film by director David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook) was presented, which will be officially called Amsterdam, a name that had transpired long ago. The film is set in the 1920s and features a great cast consisting of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, and Chris Rock. Its premiere is scheduled for November 4.

Thirteen years after the premiere of Avatar, it has been confirmed that a sequel that will bear the name of Avatar: The Way of Water will hit theaters on December 14. It was confirmed that the four sequels that are in development have a beginning and an end, so they will work as independent stories all connected to the Sully family. James Cameron, remotely from New Zealand, confirmed that they are working on the best quality for each of the sequels where he promises that 3D will surprise everyone again as the original film did. The teaser trailer will arrive alongside the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and will be available online a week later. In addition, the relaunch of Avatar (2009) in theaters was confirmed, which was remastered, prior to the premiere of the sequel.

